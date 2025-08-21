Why is Shatta Wale detailed by EOCO? Protests break out over Ghanaian musician's alleged link to criminal enterprise

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale (originally named Charles Nii Armah) was detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra due to a tax investigation about a luxury car purchase. Protests broke out following his arrest, demanding his release.On August 21, Wale's fans, known as the SM Family, gathered outside the EOCO premises in Ghana to protest against the singer's arrest. They screamed slogans demanding his release, calling it a part of the Shatta Movement. Clips of the same went viral online. Shatta Wale was arrested on Wednesday, August 20, by EOCO officials due to an alleged tax investigation related to his purchase of a yellow Lamborghini in 2019. The musician's manager confirmed the same in an official statement shared on social media.Wale's yellow Lamborghini was also seized by authorities this month following a request to the government by the United States. They claimed that the vehicle is linked to certain criminal organizations associated with another Ghanaian, Nana Kwabena Amuah. He is currently detained in the US, serving a seven-year prison sentence.Shatta Wale's manager shares details about the Ghanaian musician's detainmentAfrochella - Source: GettyOn Wednesday, August 20, Shatta Wale's manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah, released a statement explaining that the musician had been arrested due to &quot;tax obligations.&quot; The statement said:&quot;The management of dancehall artist Shatta Wale (Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.) is issuing this statement following his detention by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) today. This follows an inquiry related to tax obligations on the purchase of a yellow Lamborghini vehicle. Mr. Mensah presented himself voluntarily at the EOCO offices this afternoon along with his lawyer Cephas Biyuo, to assist with investigations.&quot;Wale's manager also shared a message for the Ghanaian musician's fans, asking them to remain calm.&quot;We want to assure all fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity. We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation,&quot; it added.He finished the statement by confirming his trust in the legal process:We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process. Management and his legal representatives will return to the EOCO offices tomorrow morning to continue these discussions.&quot;Sammy Baah Flex @sambahflexLINKThe management of dancehall artist Shatta Wale (Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.) is issuing this statement following his detention by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) today. This follows an inquiry related to tax obligations on the purchase of a yellow LamborghiniShatta Wale's arrest comes days after he was seen flaunting a purple Lamborghini on social media despite the seizure of his yellow car. Meanwhile, Wale's management reportedly visited EOCO officials on August 21 to begin negotiations regarding his bail. A payment of 10 million Ghana cedis, with two sureties, could allegedly lead to Wale's bail.Following the seizure of Wale's Lamborghini earlier this month, the singer claimed that he had no connections with Nana Kwabena Amua. According to Wale, he is a &quot;third-party owner&quot; of the car, priced at $ 150,000, and does not know how it was shipped into his country. EOCO confirmed that the disputed vehicle will be returned to the United States due to its alleged relation to Amuah's case.For those unaware, Amuah is serving his jail term in the US after he and his gang were found guilty of committing fraud against 70 public and private organizations by impersonating as sellers. Since these activities came to light, Ghana and the United States are working collectively to eradicate an alleged international fraud organization targeting Americans, as reported by BCC.Shatta Wale's Lamborghini was seized as part of this operation by both governments.Wale's rise to fame in Ghana followed his work in Jamaica's dancehall scene. He also notably collaborated with Beyoncé on the 2019 track, Already.