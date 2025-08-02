  • home icon
  • Music
  • Who is Maine Musik? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of recent arrest

Who is Maine Musik? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of recent arrest

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 02, 2025 19:56 GMT
Maine Musik has been taken into custody on new charges (Images via Facebook/Maine Musik)
Maine Musik has been taken into custody on new charges (Images via Facebook/Maine Musik)

Maine Musik, whose real name is Demarcus Davis, was recently arrested on weapon charges, as per Say Cheese TV. The rapper, known for tracks like "Hidden" and "Weezy Flow," was reportedly taken into custody on July 31, 2025. The exact circumstances leading to his latest legal issue have yet to be made public.

Ad

Notably, the arrest occurred around a year after Musik’s release from prison. A press release from the US Attorney’s Office in December 2019 stated that Maine Musik was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison, followed by supervised release of three years by the US District Judge John W. deGravelles.

The sentencing was linked to an incident the previous year when Davis' vehicle was checked on Highway 42 by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. His car was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction and nearly collided with a metal guard rail before eventually entering the screening line, according to the press release.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While Davis came out of the car, he was reportedly having trouble speaking and could not reveal the exact details about where he was headed. Maine Musik eventually admitted to the authorities that he was on probation for codeine syrup possession and did not have his driver’s license at the time.

With Davis' verbal consent, officers started searching his vehicle, following which they removed a plastic panel on the driver’s side, where a firearm was found. The weapon was allegedly revealed to be a loaded 5.7 mm handgun.

Ad

Maine Musik has released a lot of singles: Career, legal issues, and other details explained

youtube-cover
Ad

The Louisiana native has built a huge fan base over the years through his work in the rap industry. He has collaborated with several notable artists and is known for his songs Aw Mane and Shine on Me.

According to his biography on All Music, Maine Musik’s work has been inspired by artists such as Soulja Slim and Boosie Badazz. The biography also states that he has been a part of Master P’s group, Money Mafia. One particular track that brought him into the spotlight was Social Media Gangsta.

Ad

Back in 2021, Demarcus appeared for an interview with Passion of the Weiss, where he opened up on how his experience of working with Master P helped him to avoid signing deals that might lead to his loss.

He reflected on the experience, saying:

“It showed me a lot ‘cause P brought a ni**a in a lot of rooms before I could get there myself. So, I’ve seen it all being around in that sh*t and seen that sh*t early before I went to jail. I’ve really seen the best of both worlds. Right before I went to jail, I was fu**ing with P and out there going in these rooms, meetings with labels and sh*t and different types of places around other celebrities and sh*t.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Maine Musik has three albums in his credits: Demarcus (2018), 5.56 (2018), and Purple Label Babies (2021). In 2016, he also released a mixtape titled Spider Nation. He reportedly has six children and previously worked with the record label No Limit Records.

In 2016, Demarcus was also taken into custody on firearm possession charges, as reported by Fox News. The arrest happened after Maine allegedly did not stop at a stop sign, and a drug charge was additionally imposed on him. He was eventually released on $23,000 bail.

Ad

Maine Musik is also active on Instagram with around 89,000 followers. He also shares content on his YouTube channel, which has accumulated 28 million views and 117,000 subscribers, as of this writing.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications