Who is Maine Musik? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of recent arrest

Maine Musik, whose real name is Demarcus Davis, was recently arrested on weapon charges, as per Say Cheese TV. The rapper, known for tracks like &quot;Hidden&quot; and &quot;Weezy Flow,&quot; was reportedly taken into custody on July 31, 2025. The exact circumstances leading to his latest legal issue have yet to be made public.Notably, the arrest occurred around a year after Musik’s release from prison. A press release from the US Attorney’s Office in December 2019 stated that Maine Musik was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison, followed by supervised release of three years by the US District Judge John W. deGravelles.The sentencing was linked to an incident the previous year when Davis' vehicle was checked on Highway 42 by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. His car was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction and nearly collided with a metal guard rail before eventually entering the screening line, according to the press release.While Davis came out of the car, he was reportedly having trouble speaking and could not reveal the exact details about where he was headed. Maine Musik eventually admitted to the authorities that he was on probation for codeine syrup possession and did not have his driver’s license at the time.With Davis' verbal consent, officers started searching his vehicle, following which they removed a plastic panel on the driver’s side, where a firearm was found. The weapon was allegedly revealed to be a loaded 5.7 mm handgun.Maine Musik has released a lot of singles: Career, legal issues, and other details explainedThe Louisiana native has built a huge fan base over the years through his work in the rap industry. He has collaborated with several notable artists and is known for his songs Aw Mane and Shine on Me.According to his biography on All Music, Maine Musik’s work has been inspired by artists such as Soulja Slim and Boosie Badazz. The biography also states that he has been a part of Master P’s group, Money Mafia. One particular track that brought him into the spotlight was Social Media Gangsta.Back in 2021, Demarcus appeared for an interview with Passion of the Weiss, where he opened up on how his experience of working with Master P helped him to avoid signing deals that might lead to his loss. He reflected on the experience, saying:“It showed me a lot ‘cause P brought a ni**a in a lot of rooms before I could get there myself. So, I’ve seen it all being around in that sh*t and seen that sh*t early before I went to jail. I’ve really seen the best of both worlds. Right before I went to jail, I was fu**ing with P and out there going in these rooms, meetings with labels and sh*t and different types of places around other celebrities and sh*t.”Maine Musik has three albums in his credits: Demarcus (2018), 5.56 (2018), and Purple Label Babies (2021). In 2016, he also released a mixtape titled Spider Nation. He reportedly has six children and previously worked with the record label No Limit Records.In 2016, Demarcus was also taken into custody on firearm possession charges, as reported by Fox News. The arrest happened after Maine allegedly did not stop at a stop sign, and a drug charge was additionally imposed on him. He was eventually released on $23,000 bail.Maine Musik is also active on Instagram with around 89,000 followers. He also shares content on his YouTube channel, which has accumulated 28 million views and 117,000 subscribers, as of this writing.