"Why is he still around tho": Internet reacts as Baka Not Nice shares footage in support of Drake amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Drake’s former security guard and current OVO crew member Baka Not Nice seemingly threw shade at Kendrick Lamar over his pop-out show in Los Angeles. Dot’s concert on June 19 at the Kia Forum saw guest appearances from several other West Coast rappers, some of whom have connected with Drake.

Amid the post-concert rave online, Baka shared a clip from one of Dreezy’s sold-out 2023 shows on his Instagram Stories Thursday. The video shows concertgoers singing along to Drake’s verse in Travis Scott’s 2018 track “SICKO MODE”. Baka wrote at the bottom of the screen:

“TRIED TO SHOW EM/ THIS HOW IT’S DONE”

The 45-year-old posted another snippet from one of Drake’s previous shows and called him “THA GOAT”. Kendrick's fans soon criticized Baka Not Nice for trying to prove who among K.Dot and Dreezy could pull a more hyped crowd. The rapper was previously accused of assault and sex trafficking and also served 10 months in custody after his 2014 arrest.

Kendrick Lamar has also alluded to these allegations in his scathing Billboard No.1 Drake diss track "Not Like Us". Some fans imitated the bar referring to Baka Not Nice in the song and wondered why he was still around.

Several people pointed out or indirectly noted that the song from the video shared by Baka that Dreezy performed during his tour last year, was actually written by Travis Scott. The Toronto rapper was only a featured artist on the track.

"Great flex til you find out sicko mode was written by….", noted one person.

"Lmao and that ain’t even his song", wrote another.

"This is so corny. So disconnected", expressed one person.

A few others said Drake's affiliates and fans were insecure and thus, had brought up comparisons.

"this canadian crew so insecure damn", mentioned one.

"Again, THIS MEANS NOTHING after what Kendrick did last night. THE END", commented another K.Dot fan.

Allegations against Baka Not Nice and Kendrick's bar in "Not Like Us"

After starting as Drake’s security guard, Baka Not Nice eventually contributed to his music as a member of OVO Sound. His first musical appearance was on a song from Drake’s 3rd studio album Nothing Was the Same from 2013. Baka later appeared on Dreezy’s 2017 mixtape More Life and his fifth studio album Scorpion.

In 2017, Baka, whose real name is Travis Savoury, signed with OVO Sound. He has since released two solo tracks through the label — “4Milli” and “No Long Talk” respectively in 2018 and 2019.

However, Baka found himself in legal troubles and controversies in 2014 when he was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking. It was reported that he forced a 22-year-old woman, who was his partner at the time, into pr*stitution. According to the Toronto Sun, Baka Not Nice pleaded guilty to assault and failure to comply with conditions for firearm charges unrelated to the case the following year.

Back then, Baka spent 10 months in custody. However, the trafficking charges were dropped because the plaintiff refused to testify. Drake publicly celebrated Baka’s release in 2015 on an Instagram post which he later deleted. He wrote:

“Something in the air today ... a lot of good things happening at once. But this one means the MOST!!! Been waiting for 11 months!! Baka finally home!!!!”

In "Not Like Us", Kendrick Lamar referred to Drake's OVO crew members, and Baka Not Nice in particular, rapping:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any bitch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him/ They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And Party at the party playin' with his nose now/ And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?"

Kendrick Lamar has not yet addressed Baka's latest shade on his L.A. concert.