Why is YK Osiris trending? Fans express concern after rapper shares worrying picture

YK Osiris recently started trending after posting a photo through his Instagram Story on July 4, 2025. Fans of the rapper were worried as soon as the picture went viral, since he appeared to have a serious expression, and he also wrote on top:

“Mannn I’m going through it.”

The photo was seemingly captured inside a vehicle. The Story was reshared by the Instagram page Hollywood Unlocked. Netizens expressed their concern in the comments section of the Instagram post. Many shared prayers for YK Osiris while some questioned if the rapper was having an allergic reaction.

Netizens express concern (Images via Instagram/hollywoodunlocked)

Notably, Osiris has been in the headlines since April this year after he was defeated by Scam Likely in a boxing match. The match was part of an Adin Ross boxing event, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Although it remains unknown if his latest Instagram Story addressed the loss at the boxing event, he spoke to his fans on social media in a video the same month as the match. YK Osiris was heard expressing gratitude to everyone for supporting him at the time. He seemingly praised Scam Likely in the video, as he was heard saying:

“I was tired as hell, man, I was so tired. But I got through it, you know? And salute to bruh, you know? I’ma salute to him, you know? Great boxer. He did his thing, and I salute him for that, for sure. Let’s do it.”

While YK’s fans were worried after looking at his Instagram Story, the rapper and singer posted a video in response on July 5, 2025. He confirmed that he was fine and nothing was wrong with him, revealing that he had an allergic reaction. He addressed the same by saying:

“I don’t know what I ate. But it actually f**ked me up.”

This was followed by another statement, where YK Osiris stated that he was having an allergic reaction for the first time, and he described the experience as scary. Towards the end, he added a photo where he was spotted sitting somewhere and putting his hand on the back of his head. Osiris appeared normal in the picture as he wrote:

“Back and better.”

YK Osiris opens up on the reasons for not releasing any new album or single

The Jacksonville, Florida, native has not announced any new albums so far. Notably, he has also not posted anything about the same on social media. However, back in April this year, Osiris addressed the reason for not bringing anything new to his fans while speaking to Lil Rodney Son in a live-streaming session.

YK Osiris said in the video that he did not have the fear of his work not leaving a positive impression on anyone, as he said:

“I’m not scared to fail, I’m scared of humiliation.”

Also known as Osiris Jahkail Williams, he was advised by Lil Rodney Son not to care about what the world says about him. Rodney told Osiris that he is living at a time when everyone prefers to listen to the opinion of another individual and later realizes that they can “never be good for the next person’s standard.”

Lil also recalled the struggles he had to face in his career, saying that he always gives a funny reaction when he thinks about the same. Lil additionally requested YK Osiris to release new music and added that he shouldn't shift to streaming.

“Don’t ever take that risk, bro. You not DDG bro, sorry my ni**a. Don’t ever stop music and think you gonna jump in this lane, this sh*t hard,” Rodney said.

The 26-year-old’s last major project was Dear Fans, released through record label Drummer Records in August last year. It was his second album after The Golden Child, which came out in 2019.

