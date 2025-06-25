“Will always be the biggest global IT GIRL” — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 2025 Met Gala look inspires cat-themed installations in China

On June 25, 2025, social media was flooded with posts from Chongqing, China, showcasing a new cat-themed street inspired by BLACKPINK’s Jennie. What caught fans’ attention was that the aesthetic of the street was directly inspired by her 2025 Met Gala look.

Photos showed multiple cat-themed installations, ranging from statues to posters, designed with the same black-and-white formal outfit and hat that she wore to the Met Gala. In these displays, cats were dressed in outfits resembling the star's iconic look, and visitors were seen posing for photos with the quirky and stylish tributes.

Fans were quick to credit her cultural impact, saying that it's only due to her influence that an entire street could be dedicated to a single fashion moment. Many referred to her once again as the "IT GIRL."

"Will always be the biggest global IT GIRL," tweeted a fan on X.

“A cat statue with Jennie's Met Gala look..China really loves her,” wrote a fan.

“Blackpink’s Influence needs to be studied,” said another fan.

“Her impact in china can't be denied,” added a netizen.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with one fan saying that the BLACKPINK star's influence was "insane."

“This is what impact looks like. Jennie turned a red carpet moment into an Iconic landmark. Just her presence. That’s the power,” wrote a fan.

“Her influence is insane,” said a user.

“Her impact is crazyyy,” added another user.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie's Chanel Met Gala 2025 look continues to gain recognition

At the 2025 Met Gala, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim made her third consecutive appearance on the iconic steps. Dressed in a custom Chanel ensemble, she channeled the elegance of Coco Chanel while embodying this year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” in line with the Costume Institute’s exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Crafted with detail and precision, the look reportedly took over 330 hours to complete, as reported by a Vogue article dated May 5, 2025. Jennie’s outfit offered a reinterpretation of classic menswear reimagined with a feminine silhouette that balanced bold tailoring with delicate embellishments.

The design featured an off-the-shoulder black satin jumpsuit adorned with pearl cabochons, two strands of pearls, and a signature white silk camellia with jeweled buttons. The outfit also featured a layered black satin skirt trimmed with white taffeta, opening in the front to reveal tailored black trousers. She accessorized the look with A two-tone boater hat, classic Chanel pumps, and an 18K white gold and diamond ring from Chanel’s high jewelry collection.

Jennie’s look was widely applauded by fans and fashion critics alike. Harper’s Bazaar US named her one of the Top 5 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala, making her the only K-pop idol to earn that recognition this year.

Hence, with the recent cat-themed event in China, the artist's Met Gala look is still being celebrated.

