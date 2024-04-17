'Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take': Megan Thee Stallion denies getting a nose job

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram story on April 8 to address swirling speculations about undergoing a possible nasal plastic surgery.

The rapper denied any work done on her nose while having dinner with her friends. She stressed the lengthy recovery time of those surgeries and its unfeasibility because of her hectic schedule.

She stated:

"Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take."

Speculations of her having a nose job started when a famous Instagram blog, SurgeonMadeCurves, sparked rumors of the star undergoing rhinoplasty, i.e., nasal plastic surgery. Although Megan has been open about her body transformations, she quickly turned down all 'nose job' rumors in her Instagram post.

Megan Thee Stallion addresses rumors of a nose job in her latest Instagram live

Megan hopped on her Instagram live on April 8 during a meal with friends and addressed rumors of the rapper potentially getting a nose job.

'You know I am gorgeous,' the rapper hyped herself with words of approval from her friends off-camera.

"They be like, 'Oh my God, she got her nose done'", she said sarcastically. She went on to explain why that wasn't possible while playing with her chopsticks. Megan said that the recovery time for these procedures is extremely lengthy, making it unfeasible for her.

She further ranted that she's been working incessantly since 2017, and doesn't have the time to sit back and get a nose job because of her workload. A male voice off-camera said, 'That's right, you work too much. When would you even have downtime'.

Presently, the rapper is busy planning her upcoming tour with GloRilla, recording her upcoming album, and trying to keep up with the unfolding drama in her personal life.

After laughing hysterically at some of her fans' comments, the rapper ended the Instagram live with a snapshot of her two friends giggling after a supposedly fulfilling meal.

Rumors about Megan Thee Stallion's supposed nose job started when the famous Instagram blog, SurgeonMadeCurves, claimed to have gotten insider information on the rapper undergoing cosmetic surgery and they uploaded before-after photos of the rapper. After seeing the photos, netizens started suspecting she had a nasal cosmetic surgery.

However, it is essential to note that changes in appearance are subjective and highly influenced by makeup, lighting, photo editing, and other factors.

Ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine accused Megan Thee Stallion of undergoing liposuction

In a song called 'Thee Person,' Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine accused her of lying to her fans about her fitness routine when she actually underwent liposuction surgery. This was part of a montage of accusations thrown at her by her ex, including alleged infidelity.

Megan Thee Stallion's relationship with Pardison Fontaine was a favorite among netizens until it met a nasty end confirming in November 2023.

In 'Cobra,' the rapper accused Fontaine of being unfaithful, which was followed by Fontaine's reply through Thee Person. Pardison Fontaine posted the track on Instagram, explaining his side of the story along with a clip of the classic Nokia Snake game.

Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 tour will kick off with the much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour with special guest GloRilla. This will come after her latest single, Hiss, became the first-ever solo female rap to debut at #1 on the Billboard Global 200.

