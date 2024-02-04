"He's fantastic": Rapper GloRilla roots for Trae Young despite 2024 All-Star snub as Hawks beat Warriors in OT thriller

Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks outlasted the Golden State Warriors 142-134 on Saturday night. The thrilling matchup between the two high-scoring teams ended in the Hawks' favor despite a season-high 60-point outing from Steph Curry.

The game went into overtime and saw a team-high 35 points from the Hawks guard. Along with the crowd's cheer at State Farm Arena, Young got praise from the rapper GloRilla.

While talking to the artist during the contest, a Bally Sports host asked:

"What do you think about the game so far?"

GloRilla replied:

"I am going for the Hawks right now. I like the Warriors, though, right? ... Trae Young is awesome, he's fantastic."

The Eastern Conference All-Star reserves were revealed on Thursday, and Hawks point guard Trae Young was notably absent from the list despite his strong performance this season. Young ranks in the top 10 for points per game and is second in the NBA for assists.

However, there is a possibility for Young to be named as a reserve due to the injury situations of Julius Randle and Joel Embiid. While it is not certain, Young could secure a place in the All-Star Game.

Trae Young got words of advice from Steph Curry

Trae Young was on the edge of making it to the All-Star Game, but unfortunately for Hawks fans, he missed the selection again. According to the Basket News, after the Atalanta Hakws' victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, Warriors' star Steph Curry encouraged Young after his All-Star snubbed.

After the game, Curry said:

"He's continued to get better, perform, his numbers ... You know, All-Star is a lot that goes into it from the votes from fans, media and coaches. It's a competitive element in each position, trying to be selected every year."

Earlier, Young was not included in Team USA last summer. Despite his eye-catching performance, he was missing from the All-Star list for the second time. However, remember that he is averaging a career-high 10.9 assists and 27+ points per game to match his impressive performances.

After not making it to the All-Star starter, Young wasn't selected as a reserve either. Although, with 2,270,401 votes, he stood second among fans and sixth in player ranking and media vote among Eastern Conference guards.

"I told him after the game: it will all come back to him if he continues to approach the game in the right way, play with joy, don't let it build any type of resentment because he's not acknowledged," Curry said. "I'm sure there are a couple of injuries in the East, and it might not be the way he wanted to get in, but he'll be there in Indiana and be represented."

However, before the two years of gloom, Trae Young had made the All-Star Game in 2020 and 2022.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!