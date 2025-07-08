"You ain't Pac bro"- Internet reacts to NLE Choppa's new avatar as rapper debuts new bald look 

NLE Choppa took to Instagram on July 7 to share a snippet from his new track Messiah (Devil's Diss) while sporting his bald look. The 22-year-old seemingly dissed his past self, personified as the 'Devil' in the song.

The Memphis-born rapper shared two new posts on his Instagram feed Monday after seemingly deleting or archiving all his previous posts. The first slide in the first post was a photo of NLE sitting on what seems to be a barber chair with a red and white chequered cutting cape around him, while he sported his new bald head.

In the background of the photo, NLE showcased a shelf with Tupac Shakur's collectibles, including the late rapper's framed photographs and albums.

DJ Akademiks reposted two photos from NLE's new look on Instagram with the caption:

"NLE Choppa has been reborn as NLE The Great and drops a diss record to the devil — "Messiah" (Devil's Diss)"

Netizens soon reacted to the young rapper's latest transformation. Many mocked NLE's supposed attempt to look like Tupac Shakur. Some said the rapper changes his look quite frequently, and that it no longer has a surprise factor.

Internet reacts to NLE's new avatar. (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

Several people compared NLE's bald look to Mike Myers' Dr. Evil from Austin Powers.

Internet reacts to NLE's new avatar. (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

NLE Choppa celebrates his new persona with a "Note to Past Self"

NLE Choppa's latest IG post also contained an empty Air Jordan shoe box from Nike, with a written message on the inside of the lid that read:

"Note to Past Self: Thank you, your efforts didn't go in vain in any way, Shape, or Form. Your hard work towards getting in alignment is the reason why I am able to write this as of now. A soldier is what you are."

NLE Choppa's self-affirmative message continued:

"Even though it was rough, literally blood, sweat, and tears went in this journey. I am proud to Say it was worth it. A chapter of my life is closing "The Restoration" and a chapter in my life is beginning "The One"."

After announcing a new page in his life, the rapper, born Bryson LaShun Potts, concluded:

"Only way for me to fully abide by the word of the most high is to detach from the old to welcome in the New. I am honored, I am grateful, I am ready. I am made whole all praises be to Allah. Thank you Bryson. Amen."

NLE signed off the letter to himself by putting in his name, Bryson, and adding the titles "The Great" and "The Messiah".

