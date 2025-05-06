"You just threw pictures together" - Fans divided over I-DLE allegedly plagiarising Red Velvet Seulgi's concept photos 

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE rebranded to I-DLE on May 2, 2025, in time for their seventh debut anniversary. In light of the recent updates from the group, fans have accused I-DLE of plagiarizing Red Velvet member Seulgi's concept photos from her latest album, Accidentally, On Purpose. The members renewed their contracts with CUBE Entertainment last year and continue to pursue their group and solo activities. Following the rebranding, the group also re-released its past music, albeit after removing parts of former member Soojin.
The group is also gearing up to release new music with its eighth mini-album, We Are, on May 19. The accusations came after the latest concept photos for I-DLE's upcoming album were released. Here's what one X user wrote:
"you just threw pictures together and called it a day i’m ctfu"
"there's no way they're blatantly copying seulgi auzjsjxjskxdj" a user wrote
"maybe it was accidentally on purpose" a fan wrote
"I don’t agree with most of the plagiarism discourse on K-pop twitter but this is crazy, I’m sorry. Like…" another fan wrote
Following a few allegations, fans of the band jumped into defence of the group, saying that a few similarities in props and settings do not mean there is plagiarism involved. The allegations also added fuel to a serious accusatory situation, but the matter cooled down once everyone had said their part, for the time being.
"the real resemblance was between the photos of Minnie and Seulgi, everything else has no similarities... you're trying to make it bigger than it is, and this isn't the time for I-dle to suffer any more unnecessary hate. Don't get me wrong, I see the resemblance, but where IS it." a fan wrote
"the fact that you had to zoom in on the picture just to make it look similar... and if a green light really matters that much, Minnie did it first" another fan wrote
"in my opinion, the only thing that's the same here is Minnie's fur coat, to be honest, I want to fire the one who was responsible for the style, because such moments also need to be taken into account. The rest is just this photographer's style" a user replied
All you need to know about I-DLE's upcoming album
I-DLE, formerly known as (G)I-DLE, currently consists of five members, namely, Mi-yeon, Minnie, So-yeon, Yuqi, and Shu Hua. This comeback will mark new music from the group after a gap of 10 months. The members have since worked on their solo ventures, making waves with their achievements on global music charts.
This comeback is significant to the group's 'rebirth', after renewing contracts with Cube. A set of teaser trailers symbolised the move from (G)I-DLE to I-DLE as one member breaks the glass with the letter 'G,' to reveal their new name. Their upcoming album We Are will be released on May 19, 2025.