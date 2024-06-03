"You know wars happen over women" — Common reveals Drake's father Dennis Graham had to step in to squash their beef 

Common recently appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and spoke about his beef with Canadian rapper Drake. In the episode that aired on YouTube, on June 1, 2024, the 52-year-old rapper revealed that the beef allegedly began with Drake taking a dig at him, prompting him to respond as well.

The speculation that they both had dated Serena Williams, reportedly added to the feud. In the podcast, Common spoke about the feud and said:

"I felt like Drake was sending me a couple of shots, subliminals. I don't know what motivated him to send me some shots but I think what for sure had me, if I'm just being real, like you know, we mess with one of the same girls....You know wars happen over women. That's just what it is."

The rapper further added that at one point in time, Drake's father Dennis Graham, also stepped in to ensure that the beef was resolved.

Common opened up about his beef with Drake years ago

On the Drink Champs podcast, Common spoke to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, about several things including his past beef with Canadian rapper Drake. According to Common, the situation escalated after Drake's Stay Schemin' was released in 2012. He stated:

"I ain't going to get at you if you with somebody I was with. But if you start throwing me a couple little, you know, you trying to throw some jabs, you know, and I'm like, 'come on man, okay."

This track was reportedly a response to Common's diss track Sweet, released in 2011. This was when The Light artist thought that it was necessary to respond and send a message across that the Canadian rapper wasn't just dealing with any other hip-hop artist. Common stated:

"If you coming at me, you going to know who it is. I'm coming at you. I'm coming and it was great."

Common added that back then, he took advice from producer No ID. He reportedly was ready to drop a direct diss track after Drake released Stay Schemin'. The producer suggested he wait for a while before dropping anything. Common further said:

"Shoutout to No ID ‘cause I had all of these bars, and he was like, ‘Bro, you can’t go that hard. Just wait, ‘cause it might be another round… The younger generation don’t go that hard."

This made him wait until the beef eventually got resolved, primarily due to third-party involvement. He revealed that when they first met in person, Drake's father was the one who interfered and suggested they resolve the beef. According to Common, since it was an elderly man talking to him, he believed he had to take a step back.

Common has become one of the most affluent rappers in the hip-hop community, who has also won several awards over the years. Notably, his diss track Sweet reportedly targeted artists who used melodies while rapping.

This prompted many to believe that he was aiming the diss at the Canadian rapper. In February 2012, Common confirmed that the conflict had been settled. He further added that the entire beef was "in the spirit of hip-hop."

According to Complex, Common said:

"I wouldn't say [he started it], but I know I heard something that I felt was directed to me, so I addressed it. That's all. But you know, thank God we were able to move forward from it, and all is good."

Common and Drizzy's connection with Serena Williams

To shed some more light on Common's comment about having "wars happening over women," it would be worth noting that it's speculated that both rappers had dated tennis player Serena Williams. From 2011 to 2015, Williams was speculated to be in a relationship with the Canadian rapper. However, they have never officially confirmed it.

In 2007, Common and Serena were dating publicly. They reportedly were together for a few years before splitting up in 2010. The former couple then reportedly cited personal development as the main reason behind the breakup.

Despite the beef that happened several years back, Common now believes that it is great that both rappers have moved on from the heated situation that arose.