"Saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot": Marlon Wayans issues warning over Kendrick Drake beef in wake of Rick Ross attack

The recent Vancouver attack on rapper Rick Ross prompted White Chicks star Marlon Wayans to issue a warning over the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef's escalation. The actor and writer took to Instagram on Monday, July 1 to remind people that it was all fun and games before people started getting hurt for real. He wrote:

"I knew Tupac, I knew Biggie. I partyed (sic) with them, hung out with them, saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot."

The actor also encouraged everyone involved to step away from the beef as J. Cole has previously done. Marlon's warning came after the Champagne Moments hitmaker Rick Ross and his crew got jumped in Vancouver after performing at the Ignite Music Festival on Sunday, June 30. Ross played Lamar's diss track Not Like Us to close out his set before getting jumped.

"It's all fun and games until people start getting hurt": Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans is weary of where the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is headed following the assault on Rick Ross for playing Not Like Us in Canada, Drake's home country. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to issue a stern warning addressed "Dear hip-hop". The youngest Wayans brother wrote:

"It's all fun and games until people start getting hurt. Remember this, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF!"

As mentioned earlier, the actor recalled how he was close with both Tupac Shakur and Biggie. He also reminisced about how he was with both of them 20 minutes before they were killed. He continued:

"Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don't entertain the devil. I love @champagnepapi love @richforever love @kendricklamar love @losangelesconfidential and i say to all my brothers there's enough for everyone to eat."

He added:

"Y'all all need to (sic) what @realcoleworld did. Walk away from@the bulls**t. With peace, with love, with positivity."

According to Marlon Wayans, life is short but it gets even shorter if people spend their energy on breaking each other down rather than building each other up. He expressed his disapproval on seeing these "kings" at war as there are so few of them. He once again asked them to "STOP!" before stating that he said all this with love and signed off the note, "Always OG MW".

Rick Ross and his crew were jumped in Vancouver

Wayans's stern message came after Rick Ross' run-in with a few goons on Sunday, June 30. Ross performed at Vancouver's Ignite Music Festival on Sunday, along with the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, S!ck!ck, and Merkules. However, towards the end of the set, the Maybach Music founder ran into some trouble.

Ross played Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to close out his set at the festival. This did not sit right with a few people. Once Ross was off the stage with the track still playing in the background, he was confronted by a small crowd. Things got heated as the group and Rick's crew engaged in a verbal altercation.

However, when one individual sporting a mohawk sucker punched Ross and snapped the drink out of his hand, the whole situation turned into an all-out brawl. Ross himself initially lunged for the opposition crew and got into the thick of things before being pulled away.

Members of Ross' crew were on the receiving end of a major beatdown, with one individual perceived to be the rapper's security getting singled out. Things calmed down for a small while before the mob engaged again. This time, Ross' personal DJ, DJ Sam Sneak, sporting his iconic headgear, got crowded by the opposition.

Towards the end of the fight, one of Ross' crew members got knocked out cold on the ground and had to be carried away by another person. Clips from the fight went viral all over social media. DJ Akademiks shared a plethora of footage of the fight on X. He captioned one of the videos:

"Rick Ross and his bodyguards got allegedly jumped by OvO goons for trying to play ‘Not Like Us’ in Canada."

Furthermore, when Keep6ixsolid posted footage from the fight on Instagram, Drake gave it a like. At the moment, Drake, Rick Ross, and Kendrick Lamar have not directly addressed the incident.

