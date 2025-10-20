"She ended granny Bey": Internet reacts after Rihanna breaks record for most monthly Spotify listeners for a black female artist in history

Barbadian singer Rihanna recently achieved a new milestone in her music career, despite not releasing a single album in almost a decade. On October 19, 2025, the X account Chart Data reported that the 37-year-old artist had broken the record for most monthly Spotify listeners for a black female artist in history.After the X account noted:“@Rihanna officially breaks the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a black female artist in Spotify history (100.7 million).”Fans of the This Is What You Came For artist were quick to react. Commenting under the same, a fan compared Rihanna’s recent milestone to that of fellow artist, Beyoncé and wrote:“She ended granny bey.”B(C)arter @StillUnkownuserLINK@chartdata @rihanna She ended granny bey 😭😭Fans of RiRi celebrated the artist dominating the charts and playlists all around the world. One netizen also noted that her latest Spotify record came after the artist hadn’t released a full album since 2016.RIHPRINT @therihprintLINK@chartdata @rihanna No album out since 2016 btw.JDA @JonathanG1204LINK@chartdata @rihanna Breaking records without moving a finger !! 👸🏽 ICON !!!holygrail 🐞 @1904magnumLINK@chartdata @rihanna doing this without a single album in 9 years is eliteHowever, some Twitter users also took a dig at the Diamonds’ singer and asked her to drop a new album.life of a day grande (chart predictor) @_Ariana_info_LINK@chartdata @rihanna Why's she still gaining so many listeners who's listening to her 😭✅leo ☆ @leoominajjLINK@chartdata @rihanna please drop an albumval @sweetxtconLINK@chartdata @rihanna sis already have both son and daughter and a billionaire but when are we getting new music?When is Rihanna releasing her next album?Rihanna at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' “Smurfs” (Image via Getty)While fans of Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty, are eagerly waiting for her to drop a new album, the Barbadian singer, according to the BBC, said that her new album will not be “anything that anybody expects.” In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which was published on February 22, 2025, the nine-time Grammy winner opened up about her long-awaited ninth studio album.“It's not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It's going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now… This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count… I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” teased the singer.Meanwhile, the We Found Love singer also recently celebrated her two decades in music. On August 29, RiRi marked her #R20 anniversary by sharing a video post on her Instagram account. The video looked back at all her chart-topping hits, awards, and business accomplishments over the years.“20 years ago, i left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music!... I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far!” wrote Rihanna.Thanking her fans and supporters, she added:“I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system…”For the unversed, besides making a career in music, Rihanna has also ventured into acting, business, including Fenty Beauty, and Savage x Fenty. The artist also shares three children with her partner A$AP Rocky, two sons, RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.The pair welcomed their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in September 2025.