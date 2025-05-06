"She’s definitely cooking this one" — Internet reacts as Jesse Rutherford teases The Neighbourhood’s group comeback

On May 6, 2025, X page @PopBase posted a TikTok video by Jesse Rutherford wherein he's teasing The Neighborhood group's comeback after the band's hiatus in 2022. The video showcases black and white footage of some of the group's members fine-tuning their instruments, with a faint background score.
The American alternative rock band was formed in 2011 with Jesse as its frontman. Over the years, the band has delivered hits like Softcore, Reflections, A Little Death, Scary Love, and more.
Jesse's post teasing the band's comeback amassed a lot of attention from netizens, who expressed their views on the same via X. Commenting on The Neighborhood's lead vocalist's TikTok, an X user tweeted:
"She’s definitely cooking this one"
"Ayo, the Neighbourhood's back - let's get this party started!" an X user commented
"Can’t wait for the comeback! The Neighbourhood's return is going to be legendary." another X user mentioned
"No wayyy—this is the comeback we’ve been waiting for!! Let’s gooo!!" an internet user stated
"Exciting news! Been waiting for The Neighbourhood to come back can’t wait to see what Jesse and the band have in store this time." another internet user said
On the other hand, some netizens expressed discontent over the possibility of the band ending their hiatus:
"we don't want this mess😭😭" an X user tweeted
"ugh keep it" a netizen expressed
"We really dont gaf" another netizen commented
"It’s a true solo journey": Jesse Rutherford's comment on an individual music career after The Neighborhood's hiatus
In a now-deleted post dated February 2022, on Instagram, Jesse Rutherford's group, The Neighborhood announced a hiatus citing their "own health and well-being."
While the band didn't assure fans of its comeback and neither specified a date for expecting new projects from them, The Neighborhood's lead vocalist, Jesse Rutherford, maintained his solo career simultaneously. Rutherford released 2 studio albums in 2017 and 2019 called & and GARAGEB& respectively.
Moreover, shortly after the band's hiatus announcement, Jesse Rutherford was signed to Atlantic Records in March 2023. At this point, the singer released his third studio album &ONE, in August 2023. Rutherford also became the main vocalist of a band called Valley Girl.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in March 2023, Rutherford talked about his music-making journey apart from his stint at The Neighborhood, stating:
“It’s a true solo journey, and the music is just kind of soundtracking what I’m going through in my life. And I thought it was kind of time to grow as an individual, because I’ve put a lot of my time and energy into growing within relationships, which is a great thing."
Jesse Rutherford also emphasized the need for a moment for himself, stating that his course of work as a solo artist would've taken place sooner or later. He added that his deal with Atlantic Records was the best time to push his solo work as an artist, allowing him to take some time away from touring and music.
Originally formed with Rutherford, bassist Mikey Margott, and guitarists Zach Abels and Jeremy Freedman, and drummer Bryan "Olivver" Sammis in 2011, The Neighborhood welcomed Brandon Fried as a drummer in 2014.
However, the group parted ways with the drummer in November 2022, after he was accused of inappropriately touching Maria Zardoya from the Latin indie pop band, The Marias.