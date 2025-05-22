"That wasn't in my bingo card" - Fans stunned as Sexyy Red responds to j-hope's Billboard shoutout with interest in collaboration

BTS member j-hope’s recent Billboard interview sparked excitement online after rapper Sexyy Red reacted to his mention of her as a dream collaborator. In the May 20 feature, j-hope discussed his solo journey and musical inspirations, naming Rihanna, Doechii, and Sexyy Red when asked about artists he would love to work with.

"I've mentioned this in a past interview, 'When will Rihanna drop the next album?' She's an artist that I've always loved since I was a kid. Lately, I've also been inspired by rappers who have a very powerful presence like Doechii and Sexyy Red. I'm very much inspired by those artists at the moment," the BTS member shared.

Soon after the video was uploaded on Billboard's YouTube channel, X ID @btschartsdailyc shared the clip on the social media platform, catching the attention of Sexyy Red herself. Quote-replying to the post, the rapper expressed her interest with a short and enthusiastic message:

“Awww let’s do it.”

Fans quickly flooded the platform with surprised and amused reactions. The Hood Hottest Princess artist's response left many thrilled at the possibility of a cross-genre collaboration. One surprised fan wrote:

"That wasn't in my bingo card of any calendar year tbh."

The idea of a potential collaboration between the BTS rapper and Sexyy Red sparked a mix of excitement, amusement, and anticipation.

"'IT'S SEXYY!' on a J-hope track? God is real," commented one netizen.

"Why are people mad? I feel like this collab would eat," said an X user.

"Y'all better be ready to sing! Do it like Sexyy Red hands on your waist, shake that b*oty up! Shake that a** now - Armys to the left, shake that a** now - Armys to the right, shake that b*oty now!" mentioned another netizen.

"I know for a damn fact the song is gonna be nasty af omg," read a comment on X.

Fans connected j-hope’s previous comment on the same Billboard interview, about a “s*xy” musical direction in future with the possibility of the collaboration with Sexyy Red. They also celebrated the idea of more Black female rappers teaming up with BTS members.

"Hobi said that we'll see a more 'S*XY' side of him in his next music now let's connect the dots the 'S*XY" in SEXYY RED I can confirm we getting that collab Yupp" said an individual on X.

"I am so so soooo here for black rap girlies working with any bts member. SEXYY RED X HOBI LETS GO!" wrote this user.

"If J-Hope x Sexyy Red collaboration happens I'll become the most annoying person on this app I'll never shut up about it," shared an X user.

"This fandom could barely handle Jack Harlow and Latto, they not gon survive a Sexxy Red collab Imao," added this fan.

j-hope’s solo tour finale to stream worldwide; new solo album expected this summer

For those unfamiliar, Sexyy Red is an American rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry. She gained widespread attention in 2023 with her viral hit Pound Town.

The song’s remix, Pound Town 2, featuring Nicki Minaj, marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and catapulted her into the mainstream spotlight. Named one of Billboard’s biggest breakout stars of summer 2023, Sexyy Red has established herself as a name to watch in hip-hop.

Meanwhile, in a report published on May 12 by Hyundai Motor Securities through Korean Economy, it was revealed that j-hope is gearing up to release his next solo album this summer. While the official release date has not been finalized, the physical version is reportedly slated to arrive sometime between June and July.

The BTS member is set to wrap up his ongoing first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with a special global event. Fans across the world will be able to watch his final show in real-time, as the Osaka concert on May 31 at Kyocera Dome will be broadcast live in theaters worldwide.

Titled HOPE ON THE STAGE in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, the screening is a joint effort by HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Trafalgar Releasing. It will allow fans from different countries to join in the finale experience, with screenings scheduled across various time zones. In South Korea, major cinema chains including CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox will host the event.

The tour, which launched in Seoul on February 28, spanned 15 cities across Asia and North America with over 30 shows. j-hope, who is currently on his post-military solo schedule, shared a message expressing his desire to visit more countries in 2025, promising to reconnect with fans who could not see him this time around.

To officially close the chapter, j-hope will hold encore concerts on June 13 and 14 at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium. The second show holds special meaning—it coincides with BTS’s 12th debut anniversary, marking over a decade since their 2013 debut.

