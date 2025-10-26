“These are bots. These are paid people.”: Megan Thee Stallion calls out people running hate campaigns against her

Megan Thee Stallion has accused people, as well as automated accounts, of being paid to carry out online hate campaigns against her. In a recent TikTok video, the Houston rapper questioned the sudden surge of negativity she has faced on social media, calling it “weird” and “manufactured.”In the clip, she is heard saying,&quot;Like, don’t it seem a little weird how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seems. That don’t seem right, do it? It’s not because people are getting paid to do this. These are bots. These are paid people. If you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it’d be a man tweeting about sports for 8 years, now all of a sudden he just hates Megan Thee Stallion. These people are getting paid to do this! Stop listening to them!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer remarks come amid a renewed online debate surrounding her music and personal life following the release of her new single, Lover Girl.More about Megan Thee Stallion's new singleOn October 24, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single, &quot;Lover Girl,&quot; marking the start of what she has described as her &quot;Lover Girl&quot; era, as reported by Billboard on the day of the release. TINA SNOW @theestallionLINKLOVER GIRL OUT NOW 💋RUN IT UP HOTTIES#LOVERGIRL http://megantheestallion.lnk.to/LOVERGIRLLover Girl reportedly samples Total’s 1996 R&amp;B hit Kissin’ You, and is her second solo release of 2025. On April 25, 2025, Megan dropped the single Whenever as reported by Pitchfork on October 24, 2025. Produced by Jacobdior, Lover Girl reportedly features Megan rapping about her relationship with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson, whom she’s been dating publicly since July 2025 Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)The rapper’s new music comes as fans anticipate her fourth studio album, following Megan in 2024, which reportedly peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Lover Girl is now available to stream online on all leading streaming platforms. Fans can also visit the rapper's official website to purchase the CD, where they can choose between two cover art options. The CD is priced at USD 2.99.The latest TikTok rant is not Megan’s first time addressing online hate. Earlier this year, she had spoken out after facing renewed harassment linked to rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting her in 2020. As reported by Pitchfork on October 24, 2025, Megan secured a restraining order against Tory Lanez in January before he began serving a 10-year prison sentence. Following news of his stabbing in May, she again condemned the wave of negative commentary directed at her.Megan Thee Stallion arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Image via Getty)The rapper’s recent claims about “bots” and “paid people” suggest she believes some of the online criticism against her is intentionally amplified. Despite this, Megan continues to move forward with her music and public appearances. Later in October 2025, Megan Thee Stallion is set to host her annual “Hottieween” party in Humble, Texas, as reported by Billboard. At the time of press, there have been no fresh updates about her upcoming fourth studio album.