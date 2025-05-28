"Two queens and a random man" — Netizens react as Nicki Minaj claims Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Skeng are her current favorite musicians

Nicki Minaj named Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng as her current musical favorites during a May 28 interview with Vogue Italia. The rapper revealed these names when asked about artists she currently enjoys listening to.

Subsequently, the news was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Buzzing Pop and went viral, sparking different reactions from fans.

Many fans seemed to find Skeng's inclusion out of left field.

"Two queens and a random man haha," tweeted a user.

Similar reactions claimed that the inclusion of the Jamaican artist was a "sneak."

"the insane skeng sneak," said another.

"When will she let go Skeng?" questioned another one.

Meanwhile, fans of Skeng defended the artist's inclusion on Nicki Minaj's list.

"YEP Skeng snuck up in there and pissed yall off🤣🤣stay mad😭," said a user.

"Unnecessary Skeng hate from barbz in…3,2,1…" commented another.

Many netizens also celebrated Carpenter and Eilish's mentions.

"Sabrina is def on the album!" exclaimed one user.

"nicki's out here praising sabrina and billie like the legends they are!" said a user.

"period. she just like me cuz i luv me some sabrina and billie" wrote another one.

"Nicki and Sabrina yes my brand is branding" expressed a user.

Nicki Minaj's connections behind her selections

Nicki Minaj with Billie Eilish and Normani at the Billboard Women In Music 2019 (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj's acknowledgment of these artists follows tangible creative history. Talking to Vogue Italia about her favorites amongst newer artists, Nicki stated her admiration for Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Skeng.

"Sabrina Carpenter. I didn't know she'd been around that long when I started listening to her. She's a breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish, I love everything she does. Then there's a dancehall artist... his name is Skeng," she shared.

Earlier in the Vogue Italia discussion, Nicki Minaj addressed broader industry topics, including social media's role in creating overnight fame.

"A superstar is a superstar. And if you are one, you'll find a way to shine — with or without social media. Like any tool, it can be used well or not," she commented.

Minaj further emphasized unseen industry mechanics, mentioning how today's artists do not realize the importance of their record label, and what all occurs behind the scenes, as it all looks easy.

This public endorsement highlighted a new appreciation for Carpenter. Meanwhile, it reinforced Nicki Minaj's existing connection with Eilish and Skeng. Minaj and Eilish previously collaborated on Minaj's December 2023 album, Pink Friday 2, where Eilish provided uncredited vocals for the opening track Are You Gone Already. On the other hand, she collaborated with Skeng on Likkle Mix Remix in 2022 and Disappear Season in 2025.

Last month, Nicki Minaj further engaged with Eilish through British Vogue's celebrity-question series. She asked if Eilish had ever felt like she wished people couldn't see her and only hear her music, so they could get a chance to listen solely to her written words, without taking her physical appearance into account.

"Nicki, this question made me tear up a little. Well… like you said at the beginning of that question, I've never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything, since I didn't even really see it myself. I've had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard," Eilish responded to the question.

Nicki Minaj hasn't commented further on her artist selections since the interview. Fan discussions about Skeng's inclusion versus Carpenter and Eilish's mentions continue across social platforms. No new statements from Eilish, Carpenter, or Skeng have addressed the reactions.

