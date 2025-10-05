"We need artists like her": RAYE gushes over Olivia Dean in new interview

British singer-songwriter RAYE has praised fellow U.K. artist Olivia Dean in a recent BBC Radio 1 interview, calling her “such an amazing artist and an amazing person.” The Genesis singer, who is preparing for an international tour and her second studio album, spoke warmly of her former schoolmate, saying she was proud of her success and artistry. The artist reportedly said &quot;I am so proud of her, she is shining, she sold out four O2s. She’s eating the game down! She is just a true artist and we need artists like her to be, just, shining. Everyone needs to know her.&quot;The comments come as both artists continue to make major strides in their careers. RAYE’s statement follows the success of her recent single Where Is My Husband! and her upcoming tour announcement.RAYE talks about her career and plansIn a separate BBC profile published on September 30, 2025, RAYE opened up about her recent Glastonbury performance, new music, and long-term personal goals. At the Glastonbury festival earlier this year, the 28-year-old artist released her track Where Is My Husband!, a pop-funk single that became an instant viral hit. The track entered the U.K. charts at number four, with over 1.2 million streams of the live Glastonbury performance before its release.The musician talked about the risk of debuting an unreleased track on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, saying, &quot;I got out of that box and I was like, ‘No-one knows this. Everyone hates it!'&quot;RAYE performs at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Four (Image via Getty)In the same interview, RAYE also talked about her plans to release a new album in early 2026 and go on a tour with her sisters, Amma and Absolutely. She also shared a personal timeline, saying,&quot;Ideally, around that time, it would be nice to meet my husband. So like, maybe 2027? Then we get married and have a baby.&quot;The singer also said she was committed to maintaining career stability while eventually taking time off for family.Read More: Who is leading Gold Derby’s first major prediction for the 2026 Grammys?From industry struggles to newfound independenceIn her September 30 interview with BBC, RAYE also took a moment to talk about her journey in the current music industry and the struggles that shaped her artistic independence. After nearly a decade of contractual conflicts that limited her creative control, she broke free from her former record label and released her critically acclaimed debut album, 21st Century Blues, in 2023Speaking to the BBC, the singer described how earlier industry experiences, including being pressured into “generic dance records” and facing disrespect in studio environments, have motivated her to guide her younger sisters as they begin their own careers. The singer said, &quot;We have discussions about how to handle disrespect in a studio environment and learning how to navigate egos. It’s really, really hard, and sometimes people are very disrespectful, so we talk about it and cry about it and go through it together.&quot;Her sister Amma, who records under her middle name, credited RAYE’s mentorship for helping her avoid similar treatment. Amma’s debut EP, Middle Child, which was released on August 22, 2025, has earned millions of Spotify streams.The close-knit family dynamic extends beyond career guidance and support. RAYE, Amma, and Absolutely often collaborate creatively, with plans for a joint tour titled This Tour May Contain New Music. Their shared musical upbringing is rooted in church choirs and inspired by their grandmother Agatha Dawson-Amoah.RAYE @rayeLINKWHERE IS MY HUSBAND! shout out Grandma for featuring on this song, i love you grandma❣️🥹The singer credited her grandmother as “our best friend, and our rock,” and talked about how she supported their early musical development. Agatha even makes a spoken-word cameo on Where Is My Husband!, telling RAYE, “Your husband is coming soon.”Tickets for This Tour May Contain New Music are now on sale.Read More: “She really is harry’s daughter”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain perform together at the ACL Festival