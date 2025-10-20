What are the allegations against Rubi Rose? Rapper hits back at haters amid escort service claims

Rapper Rubi Rose has addressed recent online rumors alleging she was involved in escort services, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss the speculation, as reported by HotNewHipHop on October 19, 2025.Taking to the social media platform on October 17, 2025, the rapper said,&quot;Whenever bad things happen to me, something amazing comes right after.&quot;In a later tweet on the same day, she also said,&quot;I’m an intelligent, beautiful, multimillionaire, and i love the f**k out of myself. So I’m not putting up with bullshit. Y’all stay with your not shit cheating n****s and reward them with babies. No shade tho&quot;While Rose didn’t directly name the allegations, her posts appeared to respond to growing chatter online after media coverage connected her to English footballer Noni Madueke, according to reports by HotNewHipHop. The rumors, largely unfounded, spread across social media platforms and were discussed by commentator DJ Akademiks.More about the rumours against Rubi RoseThe current wave of allegations reportedly began when social media pages affiliated with DJ Akademiks shared claims that linked Rubi Rose and fellow rapper Saweetie to escort services. According to the report by HotNewHipHop published on October 18, 2025, these allegations surfaced around the same time as speculation involving Saweetie and English footballer Jadon Sancho.Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKRubi Rose is being accused by fans of being paid by Noni Madueke for escort services through Maybachmayy after Saweetie was just EXPOSED for being an international escort and visited a Chelsea FC game for Jadon Sancho 😳While DJ Akademiks, born Livingston George Allen, did not explicitly claim sexual misconduct, the coverage prompted widespread criticism from fans and peers who accused his platform of spreading baseless gossip. Many pointed out that the allegations had no credible sourcing and were rooted in social media theories rather than evidence.Rubi Rose’s friend and fellow rapper KARRAHBOOO, who is reportedly known for her outspoken nature and prior association with Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys, publicly defended Rose against the accusations.Rubi Rose and Karrahbooo attend the Fantasy Fridays Party at Revel Atlanta on October 10, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)On October 17, 2025, the rapper, born Karrah Schuster, also took to X (formerly Twitter) with a message for DJ Akademiks, telling him to focus on real issues instead of targeting women with baseless accusations.&quot;AK you should post about what ICE is doing in Chicago or what’s happening in Palestine or Sudan or Congo or Haiti and how the U.S. is contributing... anything besides making up stories to tear down successful hardworking Black women&quot;kbooo @karrahboooLINKthis is cap lol yall are sad asf AK you should post about what ICE is doing in Chicago or what’s happening in palestine or sudan or congo or haiti and how the US is contributing or all the illegal racist s**t the president is doing right now idk just something of substance.. anything besides making up stories to tear down successful hardworking black women.The Akademiks-affiliated social media page reportedly responded with a meme of Jaden Smith discussing “the political and economic state of the world,” but did not retract or clarify the original post, according to HotNewHipHop.Despite the allegations, Rubi Rose has continued to receive vocal support from fans and peers online. As reported by HotNewHipHop on October 19, 2025, several commenters emphasized that the rapper has long faced unfair scrutiny tied to her image and success.Rubi Rose and guest attend 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)KARRAHBOOO’s defense was part of a broader wave of solidarity within the hip-hop community, as many saw the incident as another example of misogynistic double standards in media coverage.At the time of press, Rubi Rose has not directly commented on the allegations or issued a statement regarding the controversy.