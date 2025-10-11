How did Saweetie get famous? Alleged friend doubles down on claims that the rapper worked as an escort 

Rapper Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, first started getting famous in 2017 with her breakout viral hit Icy Girl. However, new allegations from a former associate have recently placed her personal life and career back under the spotlight.According to a report from The Root on October 10, 2025, a woman identifying herself as Saweetie’s former road manager, known online as Maybach Mayy, shared and later deleted a series of Instagram Stories accusing the rapper of drug use, unpaid debts, and escorting. The claims have caused a lot of speculation about the rapper's career.More about the allegations against SaweetieOn October 10, 2025, The Root reported a series of allegations made by Saweetie’s former road manager, who claimed the rapper owed her money from international trips and business dealings. In screenshots captured from social media, Maybach Mayy accused the rapper of using cocaine, engaging in witchcraft, and maintaining romantic relationships for financial gain.The posts included a purported text exchange between the rapper and her manager referencing English footballer Jadon Sancho, whom the rapper has been linked to since early 2025. In one message, the rapper allegedly asked how much &quot;b*****s run it up on Jadon&quot; in a weekend, which reportedly led to speculation online that their relationship was transactional. Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKSaweetie friend claims she did not receive her agreed-upon cut after introducing her to soccer star Jadon Sancho, whom she connected her with for escort services.Maybach further alleged she arranged the rapper’s appearances in London, Nigeria, Dubai, and Australia, claiming she was never compensated for those trips.After the posts went viral, several users on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram interpreted the dynamic between the two women as that of a madame and client. About Saweetie's careerAccording to the report by The Things on December 6, 2021, Saweetie began writing music and poems at 14 and pursued rap while studying at the University of Southern California, where she earned a degree in communication and business. After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles to focus on her music, recording songs on her phone and posting freestyle clips to Instagram.Saweetie visits Apple Music's New Studio in Culver City, California (Image via Getty)In 2016, a video of her rapping over Khia’s My Neck, My Back (Lick It) went viral, later becoming her breakout single Icy Girl. Released on SoundCloud the same year, it went on to help the rapper secure a record deal with Warner Records and Artistry Worldwide, run by A&amp;R executive Max Gousse, according to the report by The Thing. The single also reportedly went multi-platinum and topped Billboard’s rhythmic airplay chart by 2019. Her second EP, featuring My Type, reached the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying her presence in mainstream hip-hop.Following her early success, Saweetie expanded her brand through multiple collaborations. By 2021, she had hosted MTV’s Europe Music Awards, performed on Saturday Night Live, and earned her first Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song. The Things reported that she also partnered with McDonald’s, MAC Cosmetics, and Crocs. For the rapper, McDonald's was a personal milestone.&quot;I’ve loved McDonald's ever since I was a little kid. They’re a top 10 food chain franchise that’s known globally, and the fact that I was an ambassador just opened so many doors for me. So I was grateful for the experience. You don’t see a lot of people doing and I was the first woman, at that.&quot;In interviews with Billboard, the rapper has also reportedly expressed pride in representing the Filipino-American community in hip-hop, noting that her nominations aligned her with other Filipino artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., and Bruno Mars.