"Guess you can't listen to AirPods anymore" — Internet reacts to Will Smith's son Jaden Smith confusing locals after breaking into a dance in Paris

A video of Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith, had been going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, after The Art Of Dialogue shared it on July 25, 2025. The tweet suggested that Jaden was seemingly acting strangely in the middle of the streets in Paris, and his behavior confused locals as well. The tweet was accompanied by a video in which Jaden could be seen moving erratically, as if dancing, in the middle of the street. While the tweet implied that Jaden was &quot;acting strange&quot;, most netizens believed something else. According to them, he was possibly listening to some music and grooving to that.As of now, the video has garnered over 500 likes and more than 100,000 views since it was uploaded to the platform. Here are some popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter, in connection with the viral video. One user wrote on the social media platform:&quot;Guess you can't listen to AirPods anymore. Bit of a reach Art.&quot;STR8Sportz Picks w/ Torch @301SlimLINKGuess you can't listen to AirPods anymore. Bit of a reach ArtAnother user tweeted:&quot;Looks like he listening to a fire ass song tbh lol I get it tho… this be me sometimes.&quot;&quot;Look like he listening to a song he really fw wit earphones in and on a good joint or some edibles. Nothing to see here,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Bro probably got airpods on or something and vibing to some music,&quot; believed another netizen.Many users expressed a similar perspective on the matter. One user commented:&quot;Bruh, he just listening to music with earbuds on. There's nothing strange about this...&quot;&quot;At least he looked both ways before crossing the street lol,&quot; wrote another one.&quot;He probably has headphones on underneath that hoodie, listening to a dope song,&quot; read a tweet.While many justified the viral clip as harmless fun, it surfaced around the same time that RadarOnline.com reported that Jaden Smith was apparently photographed with a bong.Everything to know about Will Smith's son Jaden Smith27-year-old Jaden Smith reportedly rose to fame at the tender age of eight, when he began acting alongside his dad, Will Smith, in their movie, The Pursuit of Happyness. Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, tied the knot back in 1997 and welcomed Jaden a year later, in 1998.After the first movie, The Pursuit of Happyness, Jaden was cast in several other films, including The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Karate Kid, After Earth, Skate Kitchen, and Life in a Year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from being an actor, Jaden had also been a rapper. His first album, Syre, was released in November 2017. The last time he dropped an album was in August 2020, titled CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. Since 2016, Jaden has also released several singles, including Watch Me, Icon, Ghost, Cabin Fever, Rainbow Bap, and Summer.In 2013, a movie named After Earth was released, which starred both Will and Jaden Smith. The movie, however, reportedly did not turn out well. In November 2021, People obtained a part of Will's memoir, in which he wrote that due to the movie's massive failure, Jaden wanted to be emancipated.In the memoir named Will, he explained the situation and wrote:&quot;What was worse was that Jaden took the hit. Fans and the press were absolutely vicious... We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed.&quot;He added:&quot;At fifteen years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you've hurt your kids&quot;.Jaden Smith would possibly open a restaurant in Los Angeles primarily for the homelessJaden Smith had been in the headlines recently for his philanthropic side. Unilad recently reported on July 25, 2025, that since launching the food truck initiative in 2019, he plans to open a restaurant for the same purpose. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt would mainly cater to the homeless living around the Skid Row area and provide vegan meals to them. The outlet added that Jaden Smith spoke about the restaurant, stating that homeless people didn't have to pay, but others did. Unilad reported that, according to Jaden, he first developed this urge to help others after watching his father's movie, The Pursuit of Happyness.According to reports by CBS News, dated July 2019, Jaden had opened a new food truck initiative designed to provide free meals to people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The outlet further reported that the costs were covered mainly by paying customers.As for his latest viral clip, neither Jaden Smith nor his parents has issued a statement or reaction.