What is the beef between Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs? History explored in wake of recent diss track drop

Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs’ dispute has witnessed a new development as the former recently released a new diss track aimed at Gibbs. Titled Position of Power, Benny has been joined by Austin Sour and Rain910 in the latest song, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop.

NFR Podcast also shared a video on X on July 1, 2025, featuring a glimpse of the portion where Benny was heard targeting Gibbs by rapping:

“Rumors back home that we took some jewels / Some sh*t that don’t even cost a ‘B’ on my chain. Benny The Butcher the reason these rappers can’t eat in this lane.”

While Freddie Gibbs has not addressed anything about the diss track from his side for now, the rapper and songwriter’s beef with Benny dates back to 2021. According to Uproxx, the duo’s dispute began when Benny was injured in a robbery incident, and Freddie made fun of the same through a post on X.

The artists were supposed to collaborate on a project and Benny later confirmed in an interview that the collaboration was not happening anymore. The duo has been taking aim at each other on various occasions ever since the beef started.

Notably, Benny’s new diss track arrives around four months after Freddie released a single titled The Big 2. According to Hip Hop DX, the lyrics of the song featured Gibbs targeting Benny the Butcher on topics such as the latter’s health issues.

A portion of the lyrics stated,

“Ni**a you was born an addict pu**y ni**a asthmatic / Don’t f**k with The Rabbit, the day you die, b**ch, I’ma hashtag it / Ni**a pi**ed on himself when he got shot.”

Benny the Butcher’s crew reportedly fought with Freddie Gibbs: Beef explained

As mentioned, Benny and Freddie’s dispute has been going on for around three years. While the former confirmed that his collaboration album with Gibbs won’t be released anymore, Gibbs seemingly responded to the same through a statement on Instagram in 2022, as stated by Uproxx.

Although Freddie Gibbs did not mention Benny the Butcher in the statement, he wrote,

“I know some other sh*t that came and went too, ni**a. Just keep my name out y’all mouth… just say next question, man.”

The duo continued addressing each other on some social media posts, and around two months later, Gibbs was reportedly involved in a brawl with Benny’s crew at a Buffalo-based restaurant, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Gibbs was eating inside the place when the alleged incident happened.

In October 2022, Freddie Gibbs also appeared for an interview on The Breakfast Club, where he referred to the incident by saying that he does not have a habit of starting a dispute with anyone. Gibbs mentioned that he was eating with his girlfriend at the restaurant, adding that he had never been attacked by any rapper.

“I’ve been in way worse situations than that. I can’t control if you bring 30 people to a restaurant with a camera crew to humiliate me but you end up losing.”

In January last year, Benny the Butcher appeared on The Breakfast Club and said the conflict with Gibbs couldn’t be fixed. He also asked fans to stop bringing it up, saying he has no problems with Gibbs.

