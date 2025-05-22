What is the controversy surrounding Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith? Cheating allegations scandal explored

Za’Darius Smith recently responded to the rumors of him cheating on Kash Doll by posting a few statements on Instagram. Notably, Smith’s response emerged following a blog post, which alleged that he was being unfaithful to Kash Doll in April this year.
Although Smith’s social media statements have now been deleted, The Shade Room obtained the same on May 22, 2025, and shared it on Instagram. The post also included a glimpse of the blog, which accused Smith of cheating, and featured a photo of the football personality seemingly sitting at an outdoor location.
The picture grabbed a lot of attention as it shows the legs of an anonymous woman. Smith clarified the details of the photo by writing on his Instagram Story:
“Uploading something from last year to try and break us up is crazy.”
A few screenshots of Smith’s alleged conversation with an unknown person were also included in the carousel post of The Shade Room’s Instagram account. One of the messages allegedly featured the other person asking Za’Darius Smith on April 14, if they were meeting each other. Smith wrote in response:
“I have to shoot to Alabama ima get with you when I get back tomorrow.”
Another screenshot shows Smith reportedly sending a photo of a hotel, telling the other person to book a room and that he would pay for the same. While Smith did not share any response to the alleged conversation snaps, he referred to Kash Doll in another Instagram Story and wrote:
“Arkeisha Knight isn’t going anywhere! So y’all need to stop trying.”
The pictures of the screenshots and the outdoor photo posted by The Shade Room included the logo of Unwine with Tasha K, which focuses on the latest updates from the entertainment industry.
Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith have been spotted together on a few occasions
Speculations of Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith’s relationship have been trending on social media for some time. The reports initially emerged in March 2025 when Za’Darius went for a trip to Ghana, Africa, and shared pictures of the same on Instagram, as per Vibe magazine.
The same month, a video that was seemingly captured from the trip started trending, where Kash was spotted smiling at the camera, and Smith appeared at the back. However, the duo did not address anything about the viral clip from their side. On his Instagram post, Smith addressed the experience of the trip by writing:
“Man, this visit is one of many to come! I loved everything about [Ghana flag emoji], and the purpose of this trip! I look forward to learning more in the years to come!!”
While the duo has not made their relationship official, a report by The Shade Room on May 17, 2025, stated that Kash and Za’Darius went to Disneyland with their kids. The outlet acquired some photos from the outing where the children were spotted posing at various locations.
Back in April this year, Za’Darius shared a photo on his Instagram Story, which was taken from a vacation. Notably, he was accompanied by the Empire star, and the duo was spotted in black outfits, with Smith holding Doll from the back.
As mentioned, Smith responded to claims of cheating on Kash through social media. However, the latter has not replied to the allegations till now.