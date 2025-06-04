What did Sara Haines say about Diddy? The View co-host's joke about the rapper does not amuse the audience

The View's co-host Sara Haines recently made a joke about Sean "Diddy'" Combs on the show's June 3, 2025, episode following a discussion about whether or not President Trump will pardon the rapper.

At one point in the discussion, Sara's co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, pointed out that 50 Cent commented on the possibility of Trump pardoning Combs, stating that Cent has "been all on Diddy’s things for years and been calling him out for it."

Reacting to Griffin's statement, Sara Haines made a joke, stating:

"Everyone's been on Diddy's things."

Sara's joke received a groan from the audience, and the panel proceeded with their discussion, pretending as if nothing had happened. However, Sara Haines was quick to apologize to the audience as she noticed her joke didn't land the way she intended it to.

For the unversed, The View's hosts were discussing Donald Trump's statement during a recent press interview, wherein Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the POTUS whether he would consider pardoning Sean Combs.

In his response, Trump said:

“I haven’t seen him, I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up, from what I read. I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements."

However, Trump's answer on pardoning Combs didn't sit right with 50 Cent, who has been a critic of the currently imprisoned rapper for a long time. The Like My Style singer took to Instagram, sharing a now-deleted post with the caption:

"He said some really bad things about Trump ,it’s not ok. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy."

Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering trial began on May 5, 2025, with the process of jury selection. Opening statements and witness testimonies started on May 12, 2025.

A recent revelation concerning Sean Combs was made by Eddie Garcia, the security lead of a hotel in Los Angeles, on May 30, 2025. Garcia claimed that Combs gave him a brown paper bag consisting of $100,000 in cash to buy what he thought was the only copy of the surveillance footage of him beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In May 2024, CNN released a 2016 footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental hotel. This was the first time the public witnessed evidence of the rapper being physically abusive.

In his testimony, Eddie Garcia recalled what Sean Combs said to him after making the payment:

“Eddie my angel, I knew you could help, I knew you could do it.”

Garcia added that he was directed to fudge the time-stamps on his shift's logs and meet Combs at a high-rise in Los Angeles. The security lead described that Diddy appeared happy when they met, and he handed over a thumb drive with the surveillance footage to the rapper.

Eddie Garcia also mentioned that he was worried the police would come looking for the footage if Cassie Ventura filed a report. He claimed that Combs said, "Didn’t have to worry about that."

The security personnel added that Combs put a woman on the call whom Garcia speculated to be Cassie herself. The rapper asked her to "let him know that you want the video to go away too.”

At that point, the woman Garcia assumed to be Cassie Ventura told him that it wasn't a good time for the surveillance footage to come out and that she wanted it to go away because she had a movie coming out.

Diddy is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is undergoing a trial on the charges of s*x trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering.

