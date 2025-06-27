What did T-Pain say about Drake? Latter claps back in viral comment in wake of recent remarks 

American singer-rapper T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, recently appeared on the Crash Dummies podcast on June 18, 2025. In the podcast interview, he seemingly mocked Canadian hip-hop icon Drake while talking about the latter’s exit strategy from the entertainment industry.

T-Pain claimed that Drizzy had taught him to how to “gracefully bow out” and “not get kicked out” of the music industry, but that he failed to live up to his own advice. Midway through the hour-long episode that was posted on YouTube, the I’m Sprung rapper stated:

“One thing I learned from Drake, here’s the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn’t followed is his own words. Drake said, 'I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out.'”

“I have ever since said, 'Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I’ll see y’all when I drop — don’t worry about it, I’ll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.' Drake is like, ‘No, listen. Okay, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? Okay, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more,'” Najm continued.

The account Torontorappers on Instagram reposted the clip of T-Pain seemingly throwing shade at the 6 God rapper. The latter found out about the same and dissed back the Florida artist.

"This guy always had resentment for me [laughing emoji]. You can hear it every time he speaks my name," Drake wrote in the comment section.

It remains unclear which past comment of T-Pain was being referred to by Drizzy. According to Hot New Hip Hop, both artists have maintained mutual and public respect for each other over the years. The outlet also cited that Drake previously credited Najm as a key influence.

In fact, in 2011, the duo collaborated on DJ Khaled's song, I'm On One. While Drake featured in the music video, T-Pain provided background vocals.

Exploring further T-Pain’s latest comment on Drake

Last week, T-Pain made an appearance on episode 211 of the comedy podcast Crash Dummies hosted by Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu, and available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.

Around the 30:35 mark, the Three Ringz rapper took a shot at Drake’s retirement plan, which the Toronto artist has been discussing for over a decade. T-Pain mentioned that he “didn’t want to be” like Drizzy and overstay his welcome in the industry.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out this b*tch.’ I’m out this motherf**ker. I’m not trying to impress y’all n***as. Y’all n***as don’t give a f**k if I live or die. Why the f**k would I keep trying to impress y’all? I’m out. I’m done. I did everything that I’m trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?” T-Pain stated.

While Drake claimed Najm always had “resentment” toward him, Offset took to the comment section of Complex’s Instagram post and chimed in, extending his support for Champagne Papi.

"Da Boy is da boy sh*t ain’t gone change. All dat hating on another grown man who do more numbers than everybody is Diabolical!!!!" Offset wrote.

Notably, T-Pain was seemingly referring to a February 2023 interview with Lil Yachty, titled A Moody Conversation, as per Complex and VIBE. During the chat, Drizzy told Yachty he had reached a point in his career where he was considering a “graceful exit.”

"Well, I think like on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," the Comeback Season rapper stated.

However, Drizzy explained to Lil Yachty that he would still “work with people or do a show here or there,” rather than a full departure. He also discussed feeling “baffled” why certain artists attempted to stay as long as they could.

“And then you’ll realize they probably, their needs and desires and their soul were probably fed for so long off of being a guy, or the guy, that they can’t let it go,” Drake shared back then.

The 6 God artist concluded by saying that while he was not “ready now,” he was trying to “find a way to gracefully… continue making projects.” Later, he would “find the right time” and leave the space for the “next generation.”

