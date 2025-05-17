What is ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’? Snoop Dogg reacts to Kendrick Lamar mentioning him on GNX for posting Drake’s diss track 

Snoop Dogg addressed Kendrick Lamar’s reference to him on the track wacced out murals from Lamar’s album GNX, which alluded to Snoop’s repost of Drake’s controversial diss track Taylor Made Freestyle. Taylor Made Freestyle is a Drake diss track released on April 19, 2024, featuring AI-generated vocals of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur, later removed due to objections from Tupac’s estate.

During a May 2025 interview on The Breakfast Club, Snoop dismissed any feud with Lamar, calling the repost a “mistake” and emphasizing their familial bond in hip-hop. The track’s title references Taylor Swift, whom Drake mentions twice in lyrics critiquing Lamar’s career moves.

Snoop initially reacted to the AI usage in a cryptic Instagram video, asking why everybody was calling his phone before clarifying and reiterating that Lamar had “every right” to address the situation in his music. He stated on The Breakfast Club:

“I didn’t mean that [repost]. I reached out to nephew [Lamar]. A big dawg could get checked if it’s by the right person.”

Snoop Dogg’s stance reflects his broader view on hip-hop conflicts. At ComplexCon, he noted:

“I chose no sides because I have no individual cause. That’s a grown man going against a grown man. But what it did do was unite the West, and make everybody out here start looking at each other like how much love we got for each other.”

Meanwhile, Lamar’s GNX lyrics, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles,” highlighted his disbelief at Snoop’s initial repost.

Diss tracks and family ties: Behind Snoop Dogg’s neutral stance

Drake’s Taylor Made Freestyle escalated his rivalry with Kendrick Lamar by using AI to mimic Snoop Dogg and Tupac’s voices, critiquing Lamar’s delayed responses in their feud. Snoop inadvertently reposted the track on social media, prompting Lamar’s lyrical rebuttal on GNX. In wacced out murals, Lamar raps,

“I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” expressing shock at Snoop’s involvement.

Snoop Dogg addressed the mention during his May 2025 Breakfast Club appearance, downplaying tension and explaining the repost was accidental and resolved privately.

“What’s there to talk about? We family. I told him, ‘My bad,’ and he responded how he responded. There’s nothing wrong with getting properly put in place if you’re out of place,” Snoop said.

The diss track’s AI element drew criticism, particularly from Tupac’s estate, which demanded its removal. Drake complied, deleting Taylor Made Freestyle from platforms by late April. Snoop’s initial reaction, a baffled Instagram video, contrasted with his later conciliatory tone, underscoring his preference for unity over conflict.

During a separate Watch What Happens Live interview, Snoop Dogg humorously deflected unrelated questions, like Rihanna’s pregnancy, while reaffirming his focus on camaraderie. His Australia anecdote about smoking with Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe further highlighted his laid-back, conflict-averse persona.

As of May 2025, neither Lamar nor Drake has publicly revisited the Taylor Made Freestyle dispute. The incident also reignited debates about AI’s role in music, particularly posthumous voice replication. While Drake’s track pushed creative boundaries, it faced ethical backlash, prompting industry reflection on technology’s limits in artistic expression.

As Lamar’s GNX continues to dominate charts, the episode remains a footnote in hip-hop’s ongoing narrative of rivalry, innovation, and unity.

