When did Louis Tomlinson last release music? Former 'One Direction' star teases new music amid recent link up with fellow member Zayn

British musician Louis Tomlinson revealed that he has recorded his third album, as reported by Music News. In an update shared on X (formerly Twitter) on September 10, 2025, the former One Direction star said that he's excited to share the album with fans.The news comes days after Louis Tomlinson was reportedly seen spending time with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, as reported by E! News on September 8, 2025. At the time of press, Tomlinson has not said anything about this.Louis Tomlinson @Louis_TomlinsonLINKJust sat listening to the new record and I’ve got a really really good feeling this time round! Can’t wait for you all to hear it!!Tomlinson has been teasing his upcoming third album throughout 2025. Responding to questions about the new album on April 3, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), the British musician told fans that the new material felt “sunny” with “a sprinkle of chaos.”Louis Tomlinson replying to fan comments on April 3, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) (Image via X/@Louis_Tomlinson)During his July performance at the Lodz Summer Festival, the artists said that he had “actually finished the next record,” though he gave no timeline for its release, as reported by Music News.Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are pictured togetherOn September 8, 2025, Louis Tomlinson was reportedly spotted in New York City with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, marking a rare public moment for the two, as reported by E! News on the same day. The pair reportedly posed for photos with a fan, which could be the first time they’ve been seen together in over a decade.E! News reported that relations between Tomlinson and Malik had been strained following Malik’s exit from One Direction and the group’s hiatus in 2015. In a 2022 interview on the Zach Sang Show, the artist said that he hadn’t been “mature enough” at the time to mend the friendship but said he was “definitely closer to being over all that.”Tomlinson at the Sziget Festival 2024, Budapest on August 10, 2024 (Image via Getty)The two were pictured together almost a year after the funeral for former One Direction member Liam Payne, which was held in November 2024. Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as reported by E! News on October 18, 2025. On October 18, 2024, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan shared a statement as a band on Instagram, expressing their grief over his sudden passing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Louis Tomlinson's solo careerLouis Tomlinson released his debut solo album, Walls, in 2020 and his second studio album, Faith in the Future, in 2022. Tomlinson has reportedly spoken about not wanting to rush the project and that he wanted to take more time on his third record than on his previous ones. At the Rolling Stone Awards UK in 2023, he reportedly said, &quot;I wanna take a bit of time with this record, so when that might be, who knows.&quot;Tomlinson has spoken openly about feeling competitive with other One Direction members after the band’s hiatus in 2016. In a conversation with Brazil’s G1 publication in April 2024, he said that comparisons between the band's solo careers were natural.&quot;the only thing you have to cross reference with is other members of the band.&quot;One Direction members Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan posing on Red Nose Day 2015 (Image via Getty)He also said that despite the competition, he felt “immensely proud” of his bandmates’ achievements. He said that the music industry is &quot;competitive by nature,&quot; but said he views his career differently now than he did immediately after One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015.