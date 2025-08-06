How old is Zara McDermott? Love Island star goes Instagram official with Louis Tomlinson

Love Island star Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson have recently made their romance official via social media on August 4, 2025. The former has been a popular face on television over the years, specifically after being featured on the popular dating reality show on Peacock.Five months since the two have been allegedly together, Zara McDermott, 28, took to her Instagram handle by sharing a selfie where she could be spotted kissing Louis. While she did not address anything else in the post, McDermott added a red heart emoji in the caption.Although the 33-year-old singer-songwriter has not reacted to the post, popular faces from the entertainment industry sent their best wishes to the duo in the comments section. Tomlinson’s sister and social media star, Daisy, also reacted below the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the singer and songwriter has a child, Freddie, born a year after he dated stylist Briana Jungwirth in 2015. The news was initially revealed by a mutual friend of the former couple, who told People magazine that Louis Tomlinson was happy and excited to become a father, and he believed that Briana would be a good mother.“It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer.”Freddie has been residing in Los Angeles with his mother. Louis also told Metro UK during a conversation in 2019 that he has been trying to spend time with his son as much as possible and frequently visits while also being with his family in the U.K.Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott: Relationship and other details explainedThe reports related to the couple’s romance initially emerged in March this year when they started following each other on Instagram, as per J-14. The same month, the duo was seen together in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, and The Sun managed to acquire pictures of the same.The outlet stated at the time that Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott were frequently going on dates. An insider also told The Sun that Louis managed to leave an impression on Zara when they were in Suffolk, and Tomlinson had a similar opinion about McDermott.“Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special”, the source added.The news of Louis and Zara’s appearance arrived around three months after the latter split from her ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson. A source for The Metro claimed that Sam was reportedly “hurting” and was trying to focus on himself and his career.Tomlinson and McDermott later attended a Stereophonics concert in Los Angeles and shared some glimpses of the same through their Instagram Story, as stated by J-14. Zara McDermott also posted a breakfast photo on the social platform, which has been deleted now, and Tomlinson’s tattoo was reportedly seen in the corner.Although the pair did not comment on anything about the reports emerging from the social media activity, Louis shared a statement last month through X (formerly Twitter) where he expressed gratitude to those who have supported him.“The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see!”, the post reads.Apart from Love Island, Zara McDermott has participated in other shows like Wanted Under Down, Strictly Come Dancing, and The X Factor: Celebrity. She even appeared in the E4 series Made in Chelsea.