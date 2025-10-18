Ty Dolla $ign has officially released his new album, Tycoon, through Atlantic Records on October 17, 2025. Speaking to Billboard on the same day as the album drop, the R&amp;B artist described the album’s title as a reflection of mastery and self-assurance.&quot;A tycoon is a boss. It came from a Japanese word ‘tycoon,’ which means ‘great lord.’ It’s the same thing- great boss, the best at your craft. The top of your game, right?&quot;The 25-track project marks Ty Dolla $ign’s first solo album in five years and arrives after a busy period of high-profile collaborations and awards. He said he now feels like he has reached a peak in his career but remains driven by “more goals” and “more places” to go.Fans have reacted with excitement on social media, especially about the other artists featured on the new album.₭ma🧟‍♂️ @KmaFr_LINKthis is what ur feature list looks like when ur unproblematic and everyone fw yousir_medio @sir_medi0LINKMf just collected the whole rap industrybiggie @biggieU_ULINKDamn, Avengers assembled fr wtfMost fans have praised the album, with some saying it is a &quot;vibe.&quot; !ANON! @Anon_liqLINKNot gonna lie, this album already feels like a vibe from the tracklist alonbail of hay 🌴 @JenkinsBaileyLINKStraights hits as usual tbhPLANITE @planite_LINKStreaming TYCOON and celebrating like the tycoon he is 😎💥More about Ty Dolla $ign's new album, TycoonTycoon reportedly features a mix of R&amp;B, hip-hop, and dancehall influences, alongside appearances from some of Ty’s most frequent collaborators. The album, which is Ty's fourth studio album, includes features from Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Kodak Black, YG, and Tory Lanez, among others. Leading up to the release, Ty dropped three singles, namely All In, which samples Wayne Wonder, Smile Body Pretty Face featuring Kodak Black and YG, and Show Me Love featuring Tory Lanez. As reported by Billboard on October 17, 2025, the new album builds on the momentum from Ty's previous project, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which reportedly peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020. According to Billboard, the 2020 album was a testament to Ty’s reputation as one of the industry’s most prolific collaborators, with contributions from top rappers in the industry, including Kanye &quot;Ye&quot; West, Nicki Minaj, Quavo, Jhené Aiko, and FKA twigs.Ty Dolla $ign performs at Bowlmor Lanes at Anaheim Garden Walk on July 11, 2019 (Image via Getty)Before Tycoon, Ty Dolla $ign reportedly spent much of 2024 and 2025 working alongside rapper Kanye West on their joint ¥$ albums Vultures 1 and Vultures 2. The first album, Vultures 1, released on February 10, 2024, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. A single from the same album, Carnival, featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, topped the Billboard Hot 100. The success marked Ty’s second No. 1 single following his 2018 hit Psycho with Post Malone. In September 2025, Billboard recognized Ty with the Collab Impact Award at The Future of Music &amp; Money event in partnership with UBS. According to Billboard, the award was to honor the singer, rapper, and producer's position as one of R&amp;B’s most adaptable artists, capable of crossing between pop, hip-hop, and electronic genres while maintaining his signature sound.In a separate Billboard interview on October 16, 2025, the musician talked about balancing professional achievements with personal growth. Over lunch at Casa Madera in West Hollywood, he said that he has plans to expand his creative reach through his new label, EZMNY Records, and mentioned that he had already signed his first artist, Leon Thomas. And even in the face of all his success and growth, he called his daughter his “greatest accomplishment,” a reminder that success for him extends beyond the charts.