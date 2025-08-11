Who was Bobby Whitlock married to? Personal life explored as wife pays tribute in wake of artist's death at 77

Bobby Whitlock, 77, recently passed away from cancer on August 10, 2025. The artist built a huge fan base over the years as the co-founder of Derek and the Dominos, a popular rock band.According to Billboard, the singer and songwriter died at his Texas-based residence. The news was first revealed to Variety by Bobby Whitlock’s manager, Carol Kaye, saying that he died during the morning hours.Meanwhile, Bobby Whitlock was married to CoCo Carmel, who paid tribute to him while speaking to TMZ on the day of his demise. The latter said that it is not easy to explain the “grandness” of an individual who managed to reach on top by spending a portion of his life struggling with the basic requirements.“My love Bobby looked at life as an adventure taking me by the hand leading me through a world of wonderment from music to poetry and painting. I feel his hands that were so intensely expressive and warm on my face and the small of my back whenever I close my eyes, he is there”, CoCo said.Whitlock was previously a member of another band called Delaney &amp; Bonnie and Friends, which was active for five years. Apart from his association with different groups, the musician’s work as a solo artist also received praise.He had a self-titled album in his credits, alongside other projects like Raw Velvet, Rock Your Sox Off, Metamorphosis, Esoteric, Vintage, and My Time. Whitlock had the opportunity to collaborate with record labels such as Elektra and ABC.Meanwhile, netizens also recalled Bobby’s contributions to the music industry while they expressed their grief on different platforms. Notably, Bobby was surrounded by his family members at the time of his death, as stated by Billboard.Bobby Whitlock and CoCo Carmel: Relationship, collaborations, and other detailsAccording to Riveting Riffs, the Memphis, Tennessee native was the co-author of a book titled Bobby Whitlock: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Autobiography. The book stated that Bobby received a dobro from his grandmother at the age of 15, which also led to his interest in music.The book says that Bobby Whitlock started his journey in the music industry after joining a company called Hip before he turned 18. He performed in front of personalities like Isaac Hayes. Bobby said in the book that he initially joined Delaney &amp; Bobbie as part of learning more about music.While he collaborated with many people in his career, one of them was his wife, CoCo Carmel. Blues.gr stated that the duo began working with each other in 2001 and performed live on various occasions. CoCo has also been active in the music industry for many years, and she recalled her first meeting with Bobby while speaking to Blues.gr in 2013.“The very first time I saw Bobby in a session was when we arrived in Muscle Shoals and were recording All Night All Stars. Bobby was out in the studio on the Hammond B-3, when the song kicked in…so did he and he was swaying back and forth … it was this energy I have never seen anywhere anytime. He became One with the instrument, it was captivating. I never got over it. It was amazing”, CoCo said.Bobby Whitlock and CoCo Carmel released many collaborative live albums, including Metamorphosis, Carnival: Live in Austin, and Esoteric. They specifically gained recognition for the collaborative single Layla.Back in 2015, Bobby and CoCo appeared for an interview with SongFacts, where the latter said that their single Layla featured the theme of passionate love since their relationship had gone through a lot of things over the years. In the same conversation, Bobby Whitlock stated that they never got romantically involved with each other to sing and play together. He further stated:“We didn’t even mean to get together. We were literally strangers. We had only seen each other for a moment. And by both of our respective ex-families, CoCo and I were pushed together. We became friends and lovers and we were engaged for five years before we got married. Everyone thought we ran off.”Bobby mentioned that his romance with CoCo started at a time when they suffered losses from their “past lives” alongside some family members and friends. Bobby said that they were not contacted by any of those people in the future, which helped them to start over again.Apart from CoCo Carmel, Bobby Whitlock’s survivors also include three children - Ashley Faye Brown, Beau Elijah Whitlock, and Tim Whitlock Kelly, as per CBS News.