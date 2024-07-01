Who is Fridayy? Collaborator on Will Smith’s new song ‘You Can Make It’ at the 2024 BET Awards says the hook was recorded 4 years ago

Fridayy, Will Smith's collaborator on his new single You Can Make It, revealed that the hook for the track was recorded a whopping four years ago. Smith released his collaboration with Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir on Sunday, Friday 28, and performed it on stage for the first time during the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday night, June 30 at the Peacock Theater in L.A.

In an interview with People magazine at the BET Awards, Fridayy claimed that he could record a hook half a decade ago, and it would still mean something to people in the present. The baritone Philadelphia native R&B singer hails from a predominantly religious background. He has also helped produce for prominent artists like Chris Brown and DJ Khalid.

Trending

"I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020": Fridayy on his collaboration with Will Smith

Francis Leblanc, popularly known as Fridayy is a prominent up-and-coming name in the music industry. Hailing from Philadelphia, the singer-songwriter was raised by a pastor father, which influenced his incorporation of his religious background into his projects.

After releasing a few early tracks in 2014, the singer's career really took off after signing to Def Jam in 2022. After putting out his debut EP Lost in Melody in 2022, Fridayy released his self-titled debut in 2023. The following year, the singer put out the single Without You.

Francis Leblanc boasts an impressive catalog of music alongside a list of well-known artists. He made an appearence on DJ Khaled's 2022 hit track God Did alongside Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and John Legend. He was also featured on Lil Baby's Forever from the same year, which went Platinum. The singer has also done production work for Rae Sremmurd, Chris Brown, and Whiz Khalifa.

The singer alongside the American gospel group Sunday Service Choir, and Will Smith released the motivational track You Can Make It coincidentally last Friday. Smith, Sunday Service Choir, Kirk Franklin, and Chandler Moore performed the track at Sunday's BET Awards.

Will Smith sang from a circle of fire while his collaborators surrounded him. The chorus of the track, originally sung by Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir went:

"Don't give up on me, I need you to hold on/ Know you're deep up in the storm/ But I know you can face it (Face it), ayy/ It can get dark on the road and you're feeling all alone/ Don't lose sight of where you're going/ ‘Cause I know you can make it, oh, woah/ Yeah, I know you can make it (You can make it), ooh/ I know you can make it, yeah/ I know you can face it (You can face it), ooh/ Oh, I know you can make it, yeah,"

In an interview with People magazine during the BET Awards, Fridayy revealed an astonishing fact regarding his single with Will Smith. He said:

"I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020,"

The singer explained that Smith was played the hook earlier this year by Ayo from Ayo N Keyz. The actor later added his verses to the track. Leblanc called it a "blessing". The singer also stated:

"The type of music I make, like you said, it's hopeful, it’s motivational and it's timeless. I can make a hook five years ago, and it means something to people today."

Fridayy was nominated in the best male R&B/pop artist category in this year's BET Awards. The award was eventually won by Usher. He was also nominated for Best New Artist. Tyla ended up taking home the award on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback