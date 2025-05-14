Who is Neil Dominique? Cassie name-drops multiple associates of Diddy who were allegedly responsible for arranging freak-off parties

On May 13, 2025, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura testified at the ongoing high-profile federal trial of her former boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Besides addressing the 2016 hotel surveillance video where the hip-hop mogul appeared to be physically assaulting her, Cassie also spoke about Diddy's infamous freak-off parties.

Trigger warning: This article has references to s*xual, physical, psychological, and emotional abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to live updates by the New York Post, the R&B singer was calm, composed, and testified on the stands that the Bad Boy Records owner allegedly forced her to take part in the freak-offs.

“It was his fantasy. He was controlling the whole situation. He was directing it,” Ventura shared in her testimony.

Additionally, she name-dropped several associates of Sean Combs who reportedly helped the rapper arrange freak-off parties. They include his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and "trusted assistants" David James and Neil Dominique. Dominique was Diddy's right-hand man and manager.

Cassie also named the rapper's security officers D-Rock, Bonz, Uncle Paulie, Faheem, and Malik, who were reportedly in charge of monitoring her whereabouts. According to Ventura, Combs' assistants and security team "stocked" hotel rooms together during freak-offs.

All you need to know about Neil Dominique amid Cassie’s mention of him in Diddy’s trial

Neil Dominique is a celebrity manager who has managed the likes of rapper-songwriter Bryson Tiller, rapper-songwriter Pardison Fontaine, rising musician Ryan Trey, and R&B/ soul artist Nia Sultana.

Dominique has also interned for hip-hop star and record producer Jermaine Dupri. Later, he launched his own label imprint, #JUSTAREGULARDAY, in collaboration with Tiller.

However, Neil is best known as Diddy's former right-hand man. He was involved in the day-to-day operations of the hip-hop mogul's company, Combs Global (formerly Combs Enterprises), which comprised other brands, including Sean John, Blue Flame, REVOLT TV, and Bad Boy Records.

During his April 2023 interview with Boardroom, Neil Dominique discussed his experience working with the Love Album maker.

“Being an assistant is pretty much understanding the person that you’re working with — their personal needs — so I took some of the intern stuff and mixed it in with some of the stuff that I was learning with him,” he stated.

Dominique continued:

“I never knew or thought that I would have a management company [or] be a manager, but being his assistant, you’re pretty much managing him.”

However, he eventually parted ways with Combs and launched his own #JUSTAREGULARDAY collective. Since then, he has managed artists, worked with A&R, and organized tours. In 2021, he even partnered with Interscope Records to drop Trey's EP, A 64 East Saga.

More about Cassie’s testimony

On Tuesday, Cassie testified in the ongoing Diddy trial. She recounted what happened between her and her ex-boyfriend in the Los Angeles hotel hallway in March 2016, after the CCTV footage was played in court. She broke down multiple times and wiped her tears with tissues.

When asked how many times the defendant had "thrown you to the ground like that before," Ventura replied:

“Too many to count.”

Casandra also claimed Sean allegedly compelled her to have s*x with multiple male escorts at the same time, and occasionally have intercourse with her too.

“It was just like a lot happening at once,” she said.

She testified that the escorts often ej*culated on her as Diddy watched and later took her to the "next room" where he would "want me to put the s*men on his body."

Cassie recalled being high on drugs such as blue dolphin ecstasy and MDMA at all freak-off parties along with her ex, which often made her feel "sick" and nauseous. However, Diddy seemingly forced her to continue the s*xual acts.

Ventura testified that Combs often referred to male escorts as his "new staff members" to avoid speculation while booking trips. She also identified six escorts from the images shown to the jury, including one called 'The Punisher.'

The dancer-model alleged that Diddy made her book escorts on Craigslist and Backpage and named cities, hotels, and aliases he allegedly used for the freak-offs.

Some of these include New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, as well as overseas in Spain and the Turks and Caicos. Luxury hotels such as Trump International and Gramercy in Manhattan and London and InterContinental and Beverly Hills hotels in LA were also named.

According to Ventura, rooms would be booked under the aliases Jackie Star, Frank Black, or Frank White, among others.

Cassie claimed Diddy had a "blow-up pool" full of baby oil stocked up in "large-sized bottles" and made Cassie and other participants apply to each other "every five minutes." Personal lubricant, condoms, and s*x toys were all reportedly available too.

Combs and the escorts often "urinated" on Casandra and made her "choke," she said in her testimony. She also mentioned "bizarre" attire her former boyfriend made her wear during the parties and asked her to call him by "weird" and "disrespectful" nicknames.

On her first day of testimony, the Me & U singer also recalled Diddy leaving a freak-off party in Los Angeles to confront his rival and now-convicted felon, Suge Knight, when he learned he was in the city. Reportedly, she begged him not to do anything rash or violent.

She also provided details of the physical, psychological, and emotional abuse suffered at the hands of Combs, such as locking her up, beating her, confiscating her car keys, forcing her to carry a loaded gun, and more.

Cassie testified at Diddy's trial on May 13, 2025. (Image via X)

According to Cassie's testimony, her career also came to a halt as the freak-offs became a "job" and she had no time or energy to do anything else, and was busy recovering from these drug-based and s*x-based parties. Elsewhere, the 38-year-old claimed Diddy once hit her ex-best friend and model Kerry Morgan with a hanger and gave her a concussion.

Casandra Ventura, who took the stand on Tuesday, in her eighth month of pregnancy (with her third child), was accompanied by her husband, Alex Fine, in the courtroom. However, Fine had to leave during her lengthy testimony.

Casandra Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against Sean Combs in November 2023, which was settled within 24 hours for an undisclosed amount. However, his legal team clarified at the time that it was not an admission of any wrongdoing on his part.

Diddy is currently facing multiple federal charges, including s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all the charges.

Cassie was the third witness during Diddy's trial that began on May 5, 2025. On Monday, Israel Florez and Daniel Phillip took the stand. The former is an LAPD police officer and ex-security detail who was at the LA hotel where the rapper assaulted Ventura in 2016. Phillip was a male escort, stripper, and dancer who once provided his services to Combs and Cassie.

Cassie will return to the stands on May 14, 2025.

