Who was Rick Derringer married to? Personal life explored as legendary rock guitarist passes away at 77

American rock guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and record producer Rick Derringer passed away on Monday evening, May 26, 2025, in Ormond Beach, Florida, at 77. His caretaker and close friend, Tony Wilson (real name Young James Brown), confirmed the news via Facebook on Memorial Day.

“Ormond Beach, FL - Renowned guitarist and entertainer Rick Derringer passed on at 8:09 PM on May 26th, surrounded by his loving wife, singer-songwriter and band of 28 years, Jenda Derringer, his caretaker, and close friend Tony Wilson (AKA) Young James Brown,” the post read.

Wilson did not provide the cause of death. However, according to Variety, Derringer had been ill in the months leading up to his demise. The Washington Post reported that Rick underwent a triple bypass heart surgery in March this year.

“Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” Tony added.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that his “heart suddenly gave out.”

Rick Derringer was married to Jenda Derringer and was surrounded by his wife at the time of his demise. Jenda told TMZ that the rock legend died “peacefully” after being taken off life support, following a medical episode on Monday night.

“We thought we had years left, but God’s timing is perfect,” she added.

The musician will be best remembered for his six-decade-long career and contributing to hit numbers such the the 1960s song Hang of Sloopy, 70s solo track Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo. The McCoys member also produced Hulk Hogan’s famous wrestling theme, Real American, and collaborated with renowned artists, including Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Weird Al, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra Streisand.

All you need to know about Rick Derringer’s personal life

Richard Dean Zehringer was born in August 1947 in Ohio. He was the son of John Otto Zehringer and Janice Lavine Zehringer, and often credited them for inspiring him to pursue music as he grew up listening to their extensive record collection.

He was also influenced by his maternal uncle, and local Ohio country musician, Jim Thornburg. As a teenager, Rick Derringer founded the McCoys with his brother Randy, which later rose to fame as a rock band.

The late musician married entertainment journalist Liz Agriss in 1969 after they met through a mutual friend, Andy Warhol. At the time, she worked at Interview Magazine. Liz adopted Rick’s surname after their marriage. They divorced sometime during the 1980s after more than two decades together.

Liz Agriss Derringer is the head of the New York-based boutique PR agency, Derringer Media. Previously, she worked at CNN and the New York City Daily News.

Rick Derringer later married fellow musician Dyan Buckelew Derringer, and they shared a daughter named Mallory (born in 1992). However, the marriage was short-lived, and it remains unclear when they separated.

In 1998, Rick Derringer married his third wife, songwriter, singer, and arranger Jenda, and the couple remained together until his death. They had two children, Lory and Marn.

The pair released many Christian-themed and jazz albums, along with Rick’s daughter, Mallory. These include Aiming 4 Heaven, Winter Wonderland, and We Live, among others.

In 2013, Jenda and Rick Derringer launched the Asia Project as Jenda Tu and Ricky Wu, respectively, after discovering that the two best-selling songs in music history are Chinese. They recreated renditions of Wang Qiwen and Tang Chengang’s 2004 song Mouse Loves Rice, and Lui Shi Shi’s Season of Waiting.

Rick Derringer’s last projects were released in 2024. They were studio albums, Rock the Yacht and My Double Gold Life.

Derringer is survived by Jenda Derringer and his children.

