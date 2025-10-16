Why did Daddy Yankee sue his ex-wife? Relationship drama explored as rapper advices all artists to get a prenup 

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Daddy Yankee has a message for up-and-coming artists: always have a prenuptial agreement. In a Billboard interview with Leila Cobo published by Complex on October 15, 2025, the reggaeton legend reflected on how his recent divorce and legal troubles reshaped his perspective. The 49-year-old artist, now known simply as DY. said his split from ex-wife Mireddys González and ensuing financial disputes taught him the importance of personal and professional vigilance.Saying that he no longer delegates responsibilities, the musician reportedly said,“Be on top of everything, even if you have lawyers and accountants. Now I’m alone, so I have to be 100% [involved]. Things I used to delegate, I don’t delegate anymore. It’s my responsibility, and I feel good and I feel I’ve learned so much more. You think you know everything about the music business and the rules keep changing. The smallest things can make a great difference.”The Gasolina hitmaker stressed that even artists who are “not famous or successful” should consider a prenup, calling the music business “unpredictable.” He also emphasized the need for emotional boundaries and self-care, saying he has learned to “establish limits” and “learn how to say no.”Daddy Yankee at the Monaco Global Gift Gala (Image via Getty)More about Daddy Yankee's ongoinh lawsuit against ex-wife Mireddys González and her sisterDaddy Yankee’s warning comes months after filing a $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, accusing them of financial misconduct within his companies. As reported by PEOPLE on March 6, 2025, the Puerto Rican singer alleged that the two women mismanaged funds and defamed him after allegedly withdrawing $100 million from corporate accounts belonging to his labels, El Cartel Records and Los Cangris Inc. The lawsuit reportedly accused them of “breach of contract, financial mismanagement, defamation, and breach of fiduciary duties.” According to the filing, the sisters used their executive positions with Mireddys as CEO and Ayeicha as secretary/treasurer to make “negligent and selfish decisions” detrimental to both the companies and the artist. Daddy Yankee also alleged the discovery of deleted emails, expired royalty checks, and administrative irregularities after regaining control of his businesses.Divorce after nearly three decades togetherThe legal feud followed the end of Daddy Yankee’s nearly 20-year marriage to Mireddys González. The couple, who met as teenagers and married in 1995, announced their separation on December 2, 2024, and finalized their divorce in February 2025, according to the October 15, 2025 report by Complex. Pop Base @PopBaseLINKDaddy Yankee announces divorce from wife Mireddys González after 20 years of marriage.In his social media statement at the time, the artist said he had spent “many months trying to save [his] marriage,” expressing respect for González’s decision and gratitude for their shared years. Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González share two children, Jesaaelys, 28, and Jeremy, 26. Shortly after their split, court injunctions froze $75 million in corporate funds while Yankee was reinstated as president of both companies, as Billboard reported earlier in 2025.Despite the turmoil, Daddy Yankee is turning his focus back to faith and music. Having publicly embraced Christianity, he told Complex that he feels “good” about taking direct control of his affairs and has learned valuable lessons from the experience. The reggaeton pioneer is set to make his first televised performance in three years at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards on October 23, ahead of his new Christian album Lamento En Baile (Mourning In Dancing), releasing October 16, 2025.