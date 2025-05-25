Why was Jamie Foxx hospitalized in 2023? Actor refutes viral theory claiming Diddy tried to kill him

Jamie Foxx has publicly dismissed rumors suggesting Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in a plot to harm him during his 2023 health crisis. The actor-comedian, who suffered a stroke in April 2023 and had to be hospitalized, addressed the claims in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on May 22, 2025.

“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me,” he said.

Yes, Jamie Foxx denied allegations linking Diddy to his medical emergency, calling out the theories during the interview. The 57-year-old actor clarified the situation while speaking with Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Roy Wood Jr., Sarah Silverman, and Seth Meyers, emphasizing that the rumors circulated online were unfounded.

During his recovery, Foxx admitted to sneaking a cell phone into his hospital room, where he encountered the wild speculations about Diddy’s alleged involvement. He recounted how viral conspiracy theories, including claims he’d been “cloned,” spiraled during his hospitalization.

"I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying, and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke," he said.

He also talked about his heavily medicated state at the time, and how he ended up briefly believing theories he read about himself online in that state.

"When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, “These b**ch-a** motherf***ers are trying to clone me,” Foxx joked.

Jamie Foxx’s health struggles began in April 2023 while filming Back in Action in Atlanta. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, initially described it as a “medical complication,” but he later revealed a “brain bleed” caused a stroke that left him hospitalized for nearly a month. Doctors had reportedly given him a 5% survival chance at the time.

Jamie Foxx sets the record straight on Diddy's death plot conspiracy

Jamie Foxx with Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an event together (Image via Getty)

Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization in 2023 became a breeding ground for online speculation. It was due to the lack of immediate details about his condition. During his Hollywood Reporter interview, he revealed that heavy sedation and painkillers like OxyContin and morphine blurred his memory of the ordeal.

Despite this, he used humor to cope, joking about the cloning theories and even impersonating a “French guy” to prank hospital staff.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne had first alerted fans to his health scare in April 2023. However, it wasn’t until months later that he disclosed the stroke’s severity, including partial blindness and paralysis.

Medical staff reportedly monitored Foxx closely during his hospitalization, running extensive tests as he regained mobility. His Netflix special detailed moments when he “could’ve been gone,” including a poignant story about his sister saving him from disconnecting life support.

Diddy's representatives had previously denied the rumors of Foxx's involvement in Diddy's arrest and any connection to Diddy’s case. In October 2024, they sent an email to AllHipHop labeling the rumors “baseless.” Jamie Foxx echoed this during his December Netflix special, What Had Happened Was. Further, when asked about his friendship with the rapper, Foxx replied that he "left them parties early."

As Jamie Foxx continues to rebuild his career post-recovery, including resuming work on Back in Action, his focus remains on health and family. Meanwhile, Diddy’s trial is set to extend into July, keeping the rapper in legal limbo. While Foxx has moved past the worst of his medical ordeal, various unfounded theories surrounding it continue.

