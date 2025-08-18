“You don’t know how to behave yourselves”: Liam Gallagher says he won’t be throwing his tambourine into Oasis concert crowds following fan injuries

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will no longer be throwing his tambourine or maracas into the audience during Oasis concerts, citing safety concerns after recent incidents at shows. The decision comes in the middle of the Britpop band’s Live ’25 reunion tour, their first in 16 years.Gallagher told fans at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium earlier this week that the tradition had been officially banned. According to reports, Gallagher said:&quot;I can’t throw my tambourine out tonight or my maracas I’ve been told not to. I’ve just been told, ‘Don’t do any of that s—t anymore,’ because you don’t know how to behave yourselves.&quot;The announcement follows a series of incidents during the tour, including a woman’s injury at Wembley Stadium and a separate fan death earlier in August, according to a Billboard report from August 16, 2025.More about Oasis’ Live ’25 tourThe Oasis reunion tour began in July with shows in Cardiff, Wales, followed by stops in Manchester and London.The Live'25 tour kicked off in Cardiff on July 4, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@oasis)The ban on tambourine and maraca tosses in the Live ’25 reunion tour follows a July incident at London’s Wembley Stadium, where a 42-year-old woman was injured after catching Gallagher’s maracas. According to The Metro UK, she was tackled by two men who wrestled the instrument away. She later shared images of her injuries with British media outlets.A more serious incident also occurred earlier in August, when a fan died after falling during another Wembley show.Despite the setbacks, the Live ’25 tour remains one of the year’s most anticipated concert events according to Billboard. On Saturday, August 16, 2025, Oasis performed the first of two shows at Dublin’s Croke Park before heading to North America.Oasis World @oasisworld_LINK&quot;THIS IS THE MOST SOBER I'VE BEEN IN IRELAND SINCE I WAS ABOUT 4 OR 5. THAT’S NOT GOOD&quot;- LIAM GALLAGHER IN DUBLIN LAST NIGHT 🍻😅#OasisDublin#OasisLive25Dates include two shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on August 24–25, 2025, followed by performances in Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.Read more: &quot;Will probably never happen again&quot;: Megadeth announces final album &amp; farewell tour in touching retirement statementOasis Fan Store RolloutIn preparation for the North American leg, Oasis announced the opening of four official Live ’25 fan stores. The band revealed shops in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Chicago. Each location will feature exclusive collaborations, including the Adidas Originals x Oasis collection, along with limited-edition items such as T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, accessories, and special vinyl releases.Some of the memorabilia available on the online fanstore (Image via live25store.oasisinet.com)The Los Angeles store will open on August 20 at 6250 Hollywood Blvd., 10 am PT daily. Toronto’s shop will launch on August 21 at 468 Queen St.,11 am ET daily, while New York’s store opens on August 23 at 107 Grand St. at 10 am ET daily.The Chicago location will debut on August 26 at 1421 N. Milwaukee Ave., 10 am CT daily. Fans can walk in or book visits in advance to avoid long lines.Read more: From Sucker to This is Me: Jonas Brothers' MetLife concert complete setlist exploredFollowing the North American shows, Oasis will continue with additional dates in Mexico City, two more nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, and the last leg of the tour will have shows across Asia, Australia/New Zealand, and South America.Read more: Who are the Building the Band judges? Perez Hilton says Netflix show is &quot;one last chance to remember&quot; &amp; celebrate Liam Payne