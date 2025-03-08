2025 NHL trade deadline winners & losers: Stars acquire Rantanen, Bruins trade Marchand, and more

In a day that most hockey fans look forward to with anticipation, the 2025 National Hockey League Trade Deadline has officially come and gone, and there are several players who now find themselves in new locations.

Ad

Multiple deals were made, and the championship/playoff chances for several clubs went both up and down - but who were the biggest winners and losers of the day?

2025 NHL Trade Deadline Winners

#1. Dallas Stars

Stars general manager Jim Nill made a serious case for him to win his second GM of the Year award thanks to what he accomplished on Friday.

He acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and extended him for eight seasons, while also re-signing budding star Wyatt Johnston. Right now, the Stars are understandably the favorites to come out of the Western Conference and play for the Stanley Cup in June.

Ad

Trending

#2. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are certainly hoping to make a deep playoff run, and they've got the reinforcements to make it possible. Not only did they pick up reliable forward Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers, but they also shored up their blue line by bringing in Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins.

Don't be surprised to see the Leafs among the last teams standing this time around - especially with the championship experience of Craig Berube now leading the way.

Ad

#3. Florida Panthers

The defending Stanley Cup champions announced that they have no intention of giving away their title without a fight.

Not only did they acquire imposing defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks, but they now have former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand in the fold.

2025 NHL Trade Deadline Losers

#1. Boston Bruins

Today's moves by the Bruins essentially signify that Boston management is waiving the white flag and punting on this season.

Ad

Not only did they trade captain Brad Marchand to an Atlantic Division rival, but they also traded away Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo. It looks as though Bruins fans need to brace themselves for the beginning of a difficult rebuilding process.

#2. Carolina Hurricanes

While the Hurricanes still have a dangerous team, their massive swing for the fences in acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Avalanche in late January ultimately failed to last more than a few weeks.

Ad

Carolina management's inability to convince Rantanen to stay long-term is the second straight year they've missed out on keeping a major acquisition, as they also failed to re-sign Jake Guentzel last season.

While they gained Logan Stankhoven and draft picks from the Stars, they've now lost Martin Necas, Mikko Rantanen and Jack Drury from the roster, all within two months of each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama