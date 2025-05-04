3 Colorado Avalanche players who may not be back in 2025-26 feat. Brock Nelson

The Colorado Avalanche suffered another heartbreaking playoff elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars. The Stars bounced Colorado 4-2 on Saturday night, taking Game 7 and moving on to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Avs now face a summer of question marks and what-ifs. That speculation includes players who may not return to the team next season.
So, let’s take a look at three Colorado Avalanche players who may not return to the team for the 2025-26 season.
3 Colorado Avalanche players who may not be back in 2025-26
#3 Ryan Lindgren
Ryan Lindgren was a key trade deadline acquisition, coming over from the New York Rangers. Since joining the Colorado Avalanche, Lindgren played throughout the team’s bottom-four defenders.
Overall, Lindgren played solid, if unspectacular hockey. The 27-year-old is set to become a UFA this summer. While the Avalanche would certainly love to keep him, there’s no telling if Lindgren is keen on testing the free-agent market.
If he does, he could be looking at a substantial raise from his current $4.5 million cap hit.
#2 Jonathan Drouin
The Colorado Avalanche brought Jonathan Drouin back this season on a one-year, show-me deal after a tough 2023-24 season. Drouin spent a good chunk of the season on the shelf.
Nevertheless, Drouin was productive when in the lineup. Despite playing just 43 games, he scored 11 goals and 37 points. He also chipped in three assists in seven playoff games this season.
With a $2.5 million cap hit, Drouin is affordable enough for the Avalanche to bring him back. But the club may choose to move on from Drouin given the amount of time he’s missed over the last four seasons due to injury.
#1 Brock Nelson
Brock Nelson was the biggest trade deadline splash this season. The Avalanche ponied up major draft and prospect capital to land the veteran center from the New York Islanders.
Nelson was mostly productive for Colorado, scoring six goals and 13 points in 19 regular-season games. He also added four assists in the seven-game series against the Dallas Stars. However, Nelson will be a UFA and will likely test free agency in hopes of getting one last multi-year deal.
The 33-year-old reportedly turned down a three-year extension from the New York Islanders, suggesting he’s looking for a longer-term deal. If that’s the case, it remains to be seen if the Avalanche will be willing to give Nelson the sort of deal he’s looking for this summer.
