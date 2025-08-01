3 disappointing Edmonton Oilers players who are bounce-back candidates for 2025/26 NHL season ft. Trent Frederic

The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, but despite that, some players had down seasons.

Ad

The Oilers had some great seasons by players, but others struggled. Heading into the 2025-26 NHL season, here are three bounce-back candidates for the Oilers.

3 Oilers players who are bounce-back candidates

#1, Trent Frederic

The Oilers made a big move to acquire Trent Frederic at the trade deadline, but he struggled with Edmonton.

Frederic is a dynamic power forward who can score but also play physically. However, with Edmonton, he suffered injuries that hindered his play with the Oilers.

Ad

Trending

Frederic had 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 22 playoff games with Edmonton and skated in just 1 regular season due to the injury. Now that he's healthy, Frederic should be poised for a big season.

#2, Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse had just 5 goals last season - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers are paying Darnell Nurse as a top-tier defenseman, and they need him to be that.

Ad

Nurse is an offensive defenseman who needs to chip in 10+ goals from the backend, but he didn't do that last season.

Nurse finished the year with 5 goals and 28 assists for 33 points. Although the point total was good, Nurse needs to score more and also play better defensively.

He should be able to get 10+ goals and 40+ points in a good year and be an impactful player for the Oilers.

#3, Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique is a depth player for Edmonton who should be a 40+ point player for the Oilers.

Ad

With Edmonton having so much money tied up in its top players, the Oilers need their depth players to step up. Henrique scored 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points, but he'd be good for 40-50 points a season.

Henrique should get some ice time with the big guns, as Edmonton needs him to get back to the player he was when they traded for him with the Ducks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama