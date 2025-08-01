3 disappointing Edmonton Oilers players who are bounce-back candidates for 2025/26 NHL season ft. Trent Frederic

The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, but despite that, some players had down seasons.
The Oilers had some great seasons by players, but others struggled. Heading into the 2025-26 NHL season, here are three bounce-back candidates for the Oilers.
3 Oilers players who are bounce-back candidates
#1, Trent Frederic
The Oilers made a big move to acquire Trent Frederic at the trade deadline, but he struggled with Edmonton.
Frederic is a dynamic power forward who can score but also play physically. However, with Edmonton, he suffered injuries that hindered his play with the Oilers.
Frederic had 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 22 playoff games with Edmonton and skated in just 1 regular season due to the injury. Now that he's healthy, Frederic should be poised for a big season.
#2, Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers are paying Darnell Nurse as a top-tier defenseman, and they need him to be that.
Nurse is an offensive defenseman who needs to chip in 10+ goals from the backend, but he didn't do that last season.
Nurse finished the year with 5 goals and 28 assists for 33 points. Although the point total was good, Nurse needs to score more and also play better defensively.
He should be able to get 10+ goals and 40+ points in a good year and be an impactful player for the Oilers.
#3, Adam Henrique
Adam Henrique is a depth player for Edmonton who should be a 40+ point player for the Oilers.
With Edmonton having so much money tied up in its top players, the Oilers need their depth players to step up. Henrique scored 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points, but he'd be good for 40-50 points a season.
Henrique should get some ice time with the big guns, as Edmonton needs him to get back to the player he was when they traded for him with the Ducks.
