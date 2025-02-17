3 disappointing Team Canada players who need to step up against Team Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Nathan MacKinnon

Team Canada faces a do-or-die game against Team Finland on Monday afternoon at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Canadian squad will hit the ice against Finland at the TD Garden looking to punch their ticket to the final against Team USA.

But before Team Canada can think about the final, they must bring their best game of the tournament against Finland. In particular, three players stand out as those who must step up to ensure Canada moves on to the final.

So, let’s take a look at three Team Canada players who need to step up against Team Finland on Monday afternoon at the 4 Nations Face-Off

3 Team Canada players who need to step up against Team Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3 Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand is among the veterans on the Team Canada roster who was expected to play a crucial role in helping his team reach the 4 Nations Face-Off final. While he scored in the opening game against Team Sweden, Marchand had a forgettable game against the Americans.

In total, Marchand played 8:23 over 16 shifts. He managed two shots on goal and went largely unnoticed in the game. Marchand will need to step up for Canada, providing all-important depth scoring as the Finns will try their best to neutralize Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

#2 Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart was expected to contribute offensive punch on the top line with Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner. However, Reinhart has yet to find the back of the net. As such, his production will be pivotal against Team Finland.

Reinhart should get one more kick at the can on Monday night, though he may not play on the top unit. Regardless of which line he plays on, coach Jon Cooper will be expecting Reinhart to sniff out the puck and capitalize on whatever scoring chances McDavid and Marner can generate.

#1 Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon was a force for Team Canada in the opening match. He scored on the first power play opportunity his squad had against Team Sweden in the opener. While he showed hustle in the game against the Americans, he was unable to score.

As such, Canada will depend on the reigning Hart Trophy winner having a huge game against Team Finland as the Finns will be looking to shut down McDavid. That approach should open the door for MacKinnon, Crosby, and Mark Stone to take over the game.

Ultimately, MacKinnon has the chance to become the difference-maker for Canada as the Finns will likely match up Aleksander Barkov against the McDavid line. If that’s the case for most of the night, look for Jon Cooper to unleash MacKinnon and Crosby, particularly against Finland’s bottom six.

