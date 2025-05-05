3 most disappointing Winnipeg Jets players who need to step up in Round 2 against Dallas Stars feat. Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets survived a tough challenge from the St. Louis Blues in their opening-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Jets pulled off a miraculous comeback late in the third period of Game 7, eventually winning the game, and the series in double-overtime.

As the Jets now move on to face the juggernaut Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, three players will need to elevate their game.

So, here’s a look at the three most disappointing Winnipeg Jets players who will need to step in their Round 2 series against the Dallas Stars.

3 most disappointing Winnipeg Jets players who need to step up in Round 2 against Dallas Stars

#3 Josh Morrissey

Josh Morrissey will hopefully be in the lineup for Round 2 against Dallas - Source: Imagn

Josh Morrissey has been the undisputed number-one defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets. He averaged over 23 minutes per game before going down in Game 7 with an undisclosed injury.

While Morrissey remains a question mark for the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, he will need to step up if the Jets are to get past the Stars. Morrissey registered just three assists in six games against the Blues.

If Morrissey is out for an extended period, his absence will be a major blow to the Jets’ chance of advancing. But if and when he does come back, he’ll need to be at his best.

#2 Brandon Tanev

Brandon Tanev has been a gritty winger for the Winnipeg Jets. He’s tough, fights for pucks, and is not afraid to put his body on the line. In Game 7 against St. Louis, Tanev blocked several hard shots in front of his net.

Offensively, however, Tanev will need to chip in a little more from the bottom of the lineup. He did not register a point in the seven-game, opening-round series. Tanev is also averaging about 12 minutes per game.

Consider that Tanev isn’t asked to play a dominant role for the Jets, his contributions, at both ends of the ice, will be crucial in getting past an extremely stingy Dallas team.

#1 Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck will need to step up to help the Jets advance to the Western Conference Final - Source: Imagn

Connor Hellebuyck will need to bring his game back to its Vezina-worthy level in order to stifle the Dallas Stars in Round 2.

Hellebuyck’s 4.42 GAA and .815 SV% in the first round against St. Louis won’t cut it against the Stars. Fortunately for Hellebuyck, the slate is wiped clean for the second round. So, he’ll have a chance to bounce back and lead his team to the Western Conference Final.

