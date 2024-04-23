3 head coaches Buffalo Sabres should have hired instead of Lindy Ruff

The Buffalo Sabres hired Lindy Ruff as their new head coach on Monday. Ruff comes in after four seasons with the Devils and is the all-time winningest coach in Sabres history.

It was a decision that sparked a ton of nostalgia.

But was it the right decision?

When general manager Kevyn Adams fired Don Granato, he had a specific goal while finding a new coach.

“I want the next head coach to be someone that has experience and can push this group to the next level and win hockey games,” Adams said (via NHL.com). “I have it in my mind exactly what I’m looking for and that will be starting today.”

3 head coaching candidates the Buffalo Sabres could have chosen instead of Lindy Ruff

#1. Craig Berube

Craig Berube won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 after making the playoffs in each of his first four seasons with the Blues. The 58-year-old finished 206-132-44 with St. Louis and served as the Philadelphia Flyers bench boss.

Why he would be a good fit: Berube's teams are hard to play against. The Sabres need a veteran and could use a little or a lot of edge to their game with a super young and talented roster circled around Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson. He also had more recent success than Lindy Ruff.

#2. Dean Evason

Dean Evason went 147-77-27 with the Minnesota Wild before getting fired due to the team's slow start in 2023-24. He made the playoffs in all four seasons behind the bench and has been a coach in the NHL since 2005.

Why he would be a good fit: Evason, like Berube, likes to have aggressive teams that are hard to match up with. Lindy Ruff is not known for that.

While Evason may have had similar issues to the Sabres at times in Minnesota, he got a lot out of an undermanned Wild roster.

#3. Gerard Gallant

When you think of tough coaches, Gerard Gallant is one of the first names to pop up. And that is why he was among the top candidates for the Buffalo Sabres' head coaching job.

Gallant led the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and more recently led the New York Rangers to back-to-back 100-point seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was fired after losing to Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils in seven games of round one last season.

Why he would be a good fit: He has over three decades of experience in coaching. He has the grit and success. As long as he can walk the line between the player's coach and the tough guy, he will fit in nicely.