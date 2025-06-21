3 intangibles Jonathan Toews brings to Winnipeg Jets after signing 1-year deal

Three-time Stanley Cup Jonathan Toews agreed to a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, USA Today reported.

Ad

The deal is worth $2 million and comes with a laden with bonuses. Insider Elliotte Friedman broke down the contract and its various thresholds. Toews could earn up to an extra $5 million next season depending on the number of games he plays and how far the Jets get in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With those sorts of incentives, Jonathan Toews could be poised to have a solid season. But beyond financial compensation and the desire to play, the Jets benefit from getting a set of intangibles that Toews brings to the table.

So, here’s a look at three intangibles Jonathan Toews brings to the Winnipeg Jets.

3 intangibles Jonathan Toews brings to Winnipeg Jets

#3 Leadership

This point might seem quite evident. But if there’s anyone with an undisputed reputation for leadership on and off the ice, it’s Jonathan Toews.

Ad

Toews led the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in the 2010s. He played on a talented team, often playing through injuries and battling through slumps.

The Blackhawks faced adversity getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs twice after winning the 2010 Stanley Cup. Toews rallied the troops and led them to the 2013 Cup. The Blackhawks lost in the Conference Final the following season, bouncing back to win another Cup in 2015.

Ad

His experience in Chicago proves that Toews knows what it takes to win, lessons that the Jets could learn from.

#2 Perseverance

Jonathan Toews’ struggles have been well documented. Toews suffered through a chronic immune response during the 2020-21 season, missing time the following season due to long COVID symptoms.

Toews then miss the last two seasons due to health concerns, following the 2022-23 season.

Throughout his ordeal, Toews did not waver. He worked hard to get back into playing shape, hoping for one more kick at the NHL can.

Ad

#1 Hometown pride

Toews is a Winnipeg native. As such, his signing with the Jets is a type of homecoming. That unique situation gives Toews the added motivation to play well in front of his hometown crowd.

While Toews will not be expected to play top-line minutes, at least not at the beginning, he could gradually grow into a role where he embraces a role as a local hero.

The Jets could certainly use a local star to rally the fanbase around. What better player to do that than Toews?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama