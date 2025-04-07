3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from 6-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres feat. Mason Lohrei

The Boston Bruins were on the receiving end of a 6-3 pounding at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday evening at the KeyBank Center. With the loss, the Bruins have now dropped 11 of their last 12 games. As for the Sabres, they improved to 7-3-0 in their last 10.
Tage Thompson registered a hat trick for the Buffalo Sabres, with Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Jason Zucker getting the other tallies for the Sabres. Meanwhile, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, and Casey Mittelstadt got the goals for the Boston Bruins.
Let’s take a look at the three least impressive Boston Bruins players from their loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday evening.
3 least impressive Boston Bruins players from loss to Buffalo Sabres
#3 Fabian Lysell
Fabian Lysell, the Boston Bruins first-round pick from 2021, had somewhat of a rough game on Sunday evening. Lysell failed to impress, skating in 20 shifts for a total of 12:23. He got one shot on goal and ended the game a minus-3.
On the whole, Lysell has yet to emerge as a top-six player for the Bruins. In his first seven career games with Boston, Lysell has not registered a point. While he hasn’t been bad, Sunday’s outing may be an indication that Lysell needs a little more time in the AHL.
#2 Pavel Zacha
Pavel Zacha had a largely inconsequential game for the Boston Bruins against the Sabres. He skated for 16:50 over 24 shifts. However, he failed to register on the scoresheet or get a goal. Zacha has failed to live up to his first-line center role for most of the season.
With David Pastrnak carrying the team on his back, the lack of support from Zacha has made it tougher for the Bruins to turn things around this season. Moreover, Zacha’s minus-2 rating on the night is another indication that Zacha must step up if the Bruins are to have any chance to build momentum down the stretch.
#1 Mason Lohrei
Mason Lohrei struggled on Sunday night, ending the game a minus-3 despite getting an assist on Mittelstadt’s power play goal. Lohrei has been tasked to fill Charlie McAvoy’s shoes during the top blue liner’s absence.
However, Lohrei has struggled to truly fill in that role. As a result, the Bruins’ overall game has lacked a true, top-pairing, puck-moving defenseman.
The Bruins will be back on the ice against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center, hoping to build on the positives from this season as the schedule draws to a close.
