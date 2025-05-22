3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players as third period meltdown results in Game 1 loss to Stars feat. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers blew a 3-1 third-period lead, surrendering five goals in the final frame to drop Game 1, 6-3, against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final on Monday night at the American Airlines Center.

While the third-period meltdown was the result of overall poor play, the blame for such a blatant collapse can be focused on the lack of discipline shown on the ice, leading to three power play goals.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players that stand out from their epic meltdown in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 1 collapse against Dallas Stars

#3 Mattias Janmark

Mattias Janmark had a rough game for the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final opener. He officially ended the night with an even plus-minus rating in nearly 12 minutes of ice time across 20 shifts.

However, Janmark failed to get the job done on the penalty kill, allowing the Stars to flip a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead on the strength of three power play markers.

Here’s a look at Miro Heiskanen’s goal:

The goal brought the Stars to within a goal, making the score 3-2. The replay showed how Janmark missed the block, allowing the puck to zip past Stuart Skinner for the goal.

Janmark got burned once again on the game-tying goal.

Here it is:

Janmark failed to pick up his assignment, allowing the Stars to move the puck. Mikael Granlund then unleashed a rocket that hit the top of the netting and popped back out.

All told, the inefficient Edmonton penalty kill gave the Stars life in the game, leading to the remarkable turn of events.

#2 Jake Walman

Like Mattias Janmark, Jake Walman got burned on numerous occasions during the Dallas Stars’ power play goals.

But it was Tyler Seguin's second goal of the night, the one that made it 5-3 that made Walman look completely out of place.

Here’s a look:

Seguin undressed Walman with a nifty move and then buried a backhander past Stuart Skinner. The highlight-reel goal gave the Stars a 5-3 lead, giving them plenty of insurance as the final minutes ticked away.

#1 Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner surrendered three power play goals in the third period - Source: Imagn

Stuart Skinner had been solid the entire game for the Edmonton Oilers. Except for Tyler Seguin’s first-period goal, Skinner had been solid through 40 minutes.

But in the third, things fell apart for the Skinner and the Oilers. While it’s evident that the Dallas explosion was due to indiscipline and poor defensive play, Skinner could have, nonetheless, bailed his team out when needed.

Steel’s goal was a good example of that. Skinner could have stopped Steel’s backhander, just like he could have stopped Heiskanen’s point shot.

Unfortunately, Skinner was out of position on virtually every goal. That situation allowed the Stars to capitalize and grab a Game 1 victory and the early series lead.

The two clubs will meet once again on Friday night with the Edmonton Oilers looking to even the series before heading back to Alberta for Games 3 and 4.

