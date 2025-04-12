3 least impressive New Jersey Devils players from 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins feat. Timo Meier 

The New Jersey Devils entered Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with their third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division all but officially secured, but they had a chance to improve their record against a club already removed from postseason contention.

But ultimately, it was the Penguins who played the role of spoiler with a 4-2 victory at Prudential Center. The Devils fell to 41-31-7 on the season.

Things started well enough for New Jersey, which seized an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Erik Haula and Ondrej Palat. Haula’s goal came just 15 seconds after the opening puck drop at center ice.

However, the Penguins responded with four unanswered goals, starting with Evgeni Malkin being credited with Pittsburgh's first after Devils defenseman Luke Hughes accidentally knocked the puck into his own net.

The Penguins then got tallies from Valtteri Puustinen and Sidney Crosby before Bryan Rust capped the scoring with an empty-net goal as Devils goaltender Jake Allen was pulled for an extra attacker.

Allen made 20 saves in the loss, while Tristan Jarry earned the win for Pittsburgh with 26 saves.

3 least impressive New Jersey Devils players from 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

#1. Timo Meier

One of the New Jersey Devils' top offensive threats, Meier was largely invisible in what should have been a relatively easy win for New Jersey on paper.

But as they say, that’s why the games are played on the ice.

Meier finished with zero points and did not register a single shot on goal in 19:57 of ice time.

#2. Brett Pesce

The dependable New Jersey Devils defenseman took not one but two ill-advised penalties in the loss, and it was the second one that proved costly.

Crosby scored the go-ahead power-play goal in the third period with Pesce in the box for high-sticking — a goal that ultimately stood up as the game-winner. Pesce skated 19:59 and also committed a giveaway.

#3. Luke Hughes

While it wasn't Hughes' worst outing of the season, it’s hard to feel good after accidentally scoring on your own team.

In the first period, Hughes' attempt to clear the puck off Allen’s skate in the crease deflected over the goal line, giving the Penguins their first goal and shifting the game’s momentum.

He finished with a minus-1 rating in 23:54 of ice time.

