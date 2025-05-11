3 least impressive Oilers players from Game 3 after Reilly Smith stuns Edmonton with last second goal feat. Darnell Nurse

The Edmonton Oilers lost Game 3 on a stunning goal with 0.3 seconds left on the clock on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton had come back to tie the game late in the third period on a goal by Connor McDavid, only to see the game slip through their fingers.

Reilly Smith scored twice to lift the Golden Knights past the Oilers. Nicolas Roy and William Karlsson added the other goals for the Golden Knights. Meanwhile, Corey Perry scored twice for Edmonton, with Connor McDavid getting the equalizer in the third period.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their stunning Game 3 loss on Saturday night.

3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 3 loss against Vegas Golden Knights

#3 Mattias Janmark

Mattias Janmark had a less-than-stellar Game 3. He ended the night a minus-2 in a little over 10 minutes of ice time. He hit the ice for 14 shifts, failing to get a shot on goal and delivering one hit.

William Karlsson’s goal showed just how ineffective Janmark was on the night:

Karlsson blew past Jarmark who seemed powerless to stop the Golden Knights’ forward from heading to the front of the net. Karlsson scored to put Vegas up 3-2 late in the second period.

Janmark has been a reliable depth forward for the Oilers throughout the entire season and playoffs. However, the team will need him to play a more significant defensive role moving forward in this series.

#2 Brett Kulak

Brett Kulak has been one of the Edmonton Oilers’ unsung heroes at times. But on Saturday night, Kulak struggled to play a significant defensive role in Game 3. He and defense partner Darnell Nurse were on the wrong end of some questionable plays.

Kulak was on the ice for the last two Vegas goals, including the game-winner:

Kulak did a good job of finishing his check on Wiliam Karlsson. However, the hit jarred the puck loose, leaving Reilly Smith to get the buzzer-beater.

Had Kulak played the puck, the game could have had a much different outcome. Instead, the Golden Knights took Game 3.

#1 Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse had a tough night, ending the game a minus-3 in nearly 25 minutes of ice time. His role in the last two Golden Knights’ goals left plenty of room to question his defensive play.

Here’s a look at the Golden Knights first goal:

Nurse made a diving play to take the pass away on the 2-on-1 rush. However, he was unable to get back into the play quickly enough to prevent the puck from being played, allowing Nicolas Roy to get the Knights on the board.

Nurse and his teammates will have Sunday to regroup as they look to Game 4 and get back in the win column, hoping to take a 3-1 series lead.

