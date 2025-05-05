3 least impressive St. Louis Blues players from 4-3 2OT Game 7 loss to Winnipeg Jets feat. Brayden Schenn

The St. Louis Blues lost a heartbreaking Game 7 to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night at the Canada Life Centre.

The Blues led the game 3-1 heading into the final three minutes of the third period. Then, the Jets scored twice to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the second overtime period, Adam Lowry scored his third of the postseason to lift the Jets into the second round.

Cole Perfetti scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets, with Vladislav Namestnikov getting the other tally for Winnipeg. Meanwhile, Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph, and Radek Faksa scored for the St. Louis Blues.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive St. Louis Blues players from their Game 7 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

3 least impressive St. Louis Blues players from Game 7 loss to Winnipeg Jets

#3 Justin Faulk

Justin Faulk played a tough game on Sunday night. He was on the ice for nearly 37 minutes as the contest wore into the closing minutes of the second overtime period. But it was his role in the third period that led to the Jets’ second goal.

Here’s a look at the play:

The replay shows Faulk failing to clear the puck out of the Blues’ zone, allowing the Jets to retain the puck. The puck eventually went around to Namestnikov who buried the puck for the 3-2 marker.

The replay also showed Faulk puck-watching as there wasn’t much he could do to keep the Jets from moving the puck and scoring the goal. Faulk’s partner Ryan Suter was also caught up in the play, unable to Namestnikov from finding the back of the net.

#2 Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas was surprisingly invisible during Game 7. He skated in over 32 minutes across 49 shifts. However, he was unable to produce more than one shot on goal.

Thomas’ performance was disappointing, particularly since the Blues could not capitalize on the early struggles of Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Instead, the Blues allowed Hellebuyck to settle down just enough to give the Jets enough time to pull out a stunning victory.

#1 Brayden Schenn

St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn was all over the ice but could not be a true difference-maker in Game 7. He played in over 28 minutes across 42 shifts. However, he ended the night a minus-3, while taking a critical penalty in the first overtime period. While the Blues killed off the penalty, it put the team in a tough spot.

But it was Schenn’s role in both Jets’ goals in the third period that truly let his team down. Here’s a look at Perfetti’s game-tying goal:

Schenn can be seen wandering the ice, not picking up anyone. As the puck hit Kyle Connor’s stick, Schenn was far too slow to react to the play. Connor took the shot, and Perfetti redirected it with three seconds to go in the third period.

Schenn did not produce many high-danger chances in overtime, failing to lift his team past the Jets.

The St. Louis Blues will now get an early start to their summer while the Jets move on to face the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

