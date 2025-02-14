3 least impressive Team Finland players from 6-1 blowout loss to Team USA feat. Patrik Laine 

Less than 24 hours after Team Sweden fell just short against Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener, Team Finland found themselves matched up against Team USA with a chance for an upset.

And while they managed to grab an early lead, everything fell apart for Finland afterward. Team USA scored six unanswered goals as part of their dominating 6-1 victory, four of which came courtesy of the Tkachuk brothers.

Finland surprised the crowd at Bell Centre by taking a 1-0 lead after Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a snap shot from the right face-off circle:

Unfortuantely for Finland, that was one of the only positive highlights that they'll be looking back upon.

What followed was an offensive clinic by Team USA, who responded less than three minutes later with what was the first of two goals on the night from Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

Late in the second period, Matt Boldy deflected Brock Faber's shot past goaltender Juuse Saros for what would stand up as the game-winning goal.

The third period was a blowout for Team USA, who got a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk, one from Jake Guentzel, and another from Brady Tkachuk.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck played well, stopping all but one of the 21 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Saros was under siege and yielded six goals on 32 shots.

3 least impressive Team Finland players from 6-1 blowout loss to Team USA

#1. Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine didn't have to travel far at all for this game, considering that it was being played at a building he's called home since an offseason trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Montreal Canadiens.

However, Laine was a complete non-factor for Finland. He failed to find the scoresheet, and also managed just one shot on Hellebuyck. If Finland is going to have any hope for the remainder of the tournament, they need much more out of Laine.

#2. Niko Mikkola

The Florida Panthers defenseman was second on Team Finland in total ice time, but tied for a team-worst -2 rating; he also was guilty of three separate giveaways.

With a +11 rating this season with the Panthers, Mikkola's performance was unusual.

#3. Esa Lindell

One of the top blue liners with the Dallas Stars, Lindell had an equally disappointing performance as Mikkola; he also finished with a -2 rating and committed two separate giveaways.

