3 least impressive Team Sweden players from 4-3 OT loss to Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Linus Ullmark

Team Finland stayed alive in the 4 Nations Face-Off by nabbing a huge 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden on Saturday. Mikael Granlund scored the game-winner at the 1:49 mark of the overtime period.

Anton Lundell, Mikko Rantanen (PPG), and Aleksander Barkov scored for Team Finland. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad, Rasmus Dahlin, and Erik Karlsson replied for Team Sweden in the losing effort.

So, let’s take a look at the three least impressive Team Sweden players from their overtime loss to Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

3 least impressive Team Sweden players from OT loss to Team Finland

#3 Mattias Ekholm

Edmonton Oilers blue liner Mattias Ekholm is one of the most reliable NHL defensemen. However, he failed to impress on Saturday for Sweden as his defensive miscue led to Aleksander Barkov’s game-tying goal with less than three minutes to go in the third period.

The play began with the Finns rushing into the Swedish zone. There, Olli Maatta let a shot go that found its way through traffic. Ekholm almost redirected the puck into his own net. However, his late reaction enabled Barkov to tap the puck in for the tying goal.

Had Ekholm reacted in time, he could have tied up Kaapo Kakko’s stick, making it difficult for Kakko or Barkov to tap the puck home.

#2 Adrian Kempe

Adrian Kempe had a relatively solid game for Team Sweden on Saturday afternoon. However, his scoring attempt in overtime led to the break that culminated in Team Finland’s overtime winner.

While the goal wasn’t on Kempe, he took himself out of the play by crashing the net. The ensuing rush became a 2-on-1 that Finland did not miss. All told, Kempe ended the night a minus-1 in just under 16 minutes of ice and three shots on goal.

#1 Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark came in relief of starting Filip Gustavsson late in the first period. Gustavsson had given up two goals on four shots. However, Gustavsson left the game due to illness.

Ullmark entered the game and made 15 saves on 17 shots. However, he misplayed the puck on the overtime game-winner, costing Sweden the two points.

The replay shows that Ullmark hesitated for just a moment, thinking that Granlund would pass the puck. Granlund sold the pass and then fired the puck through Ullmark’s five-hole, sealing the victory.

It’s worth pointing out that Swedish blueliner Erik Karlsson also misplayed the puck as he was unable to effectively cut off the pass. As such, Ullmark had to contend with both the shot and pass options. Had Karlsson cut off the pass from the beginning, Ullmark would have been ready for the shot.

With the win, Finland stays alive in the tourney while Sweden will now need to win their next game to stay alive for a chance to head to the Final.

