3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-0 Game 5 pounding by Ottawa Senators feat. Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs failed to close out their first-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Ottawa Senators, losing 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

Ad

The Leafs were blanked for the first time this postseason, putting forth their worst offensive effort. Thomas Chabot, Dylan Cozens (SHG), Tim Stutzle (EN), and Brady Tkachuk (EN) scored for the Ottawa Senators.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 4-0 blanking at the hands of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from Game 5 loss to Ottawa Senators

#3 Max Domi

Game 2 overtime hero Max Domi has quietly sunken back into his seat for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been largely inconsequential throughout the series, failing to drive the third line for the Leafs.

Ad

In Game 5, Domi hit the ice for 14:56 over 20 shifts. He did not register a shot on goal or generate much offensively. His line has basically dropped to the fourth unit, leaving him with limited ice time as the top two lines get the lion’s share of ice time.

#2 William Nylander

William Nylander has struggled to be a difference-maker for the Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

William Nylander has failed to live up to expectations in the last two games. He hasn’t used his elite skills to become a breakout player. In fact, Nylander went scoreless in Game 5, registering a minus-3, with two shots on goal in 20:54 of ice time over 23 shifts.

Ad

While he did get a couple of looks, Nylander hasn’t been the dominant player that he could be. He has yet to take over any of the games in this series, largely relying on his speed to generate breakaway chances.

The Senators have been solid at minimizing such opportunities, leaving Nylander off the scoresheet.

#1 Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner started scorching hot in this series but has fizzled out in the last couple of games. In Game 5, Marner finished the night a minus-4. He was burned on the Dylan Cozens shorthanded goal.

Ad

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the play started with a poor pass from Auston Matthews, it was Mitch Marner who looked terrible on the play. For a forward who claims he can play defense, Marner did not convince anyone of that.

The series now shifts to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday night. The Senators have the momentum in their column after pulling out two gritty wins. The Leafs, meanwhile, will be looking to put two tough losses behind them and close out the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama