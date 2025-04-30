3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-0 Game 5 pounding by Ottawa Senators feat. Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs failed to close out their first-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Ottawa Senators, losing 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.
The Leafs were blanked for the first time this postseason, putting forth their worst offensive effort. Thomas Chabot, Dylan Cozens (SHG), Tim Stutzle (EN), and Brady Tkachuk (EN) scored for the Ottawa Senators.
So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 4-0 blanking at the hands of the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from Game 5 loss to Ottawa Senators
#3 Max Domi
Game 2 overtime hero Max Domi has quietly sunken back into his seat for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been largely inconsequential throughout the series, failing to drive the third line for the Leafs.
In Game 5, Domi hit the ice for 14:56 over 20 shifts. He did not register a shot on goal or generate much offensively. His line has basically dropped to the fourth unit, leaving him with limited ice time as the top two lines get the lion’s share of ice time.
#2 William Nylander
William Nylander has failed to live up to expectations in the last two games. He hasn’t used his elite skills to become a breakout player. In fact, Nylander went scoreless in Game 5, registering a minus-3, with two shots on goal in 20:54 of ice time over 23 shifts.
While he did get a couple of looks, Nylander hasn’t been the dominant player that he could be. He has yet to take over any of the games in this series, largely relying on his speed to generate breakaway chances.
The Senators have been solid at minimizing such opportunities, leaving Nylander off the scoresheet.
#1 Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner started scorching hot in this series but has fizzled out in the last couple of games. In Game 5, Marner finished the night a minus-4. He was burned on the Dylan Cozens shorthanded goal.
Here’s a look:
While the play started with a poor pass from Auston Matthews, it was Mitch Marner who looked terrible on the play. For a forward who claims he can play defense, Marner did not convince anyone of that.
The series now shifts to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday night. The Senators have the momentum in their column after pulling out two gritty wins. The Leafs, meanwhile, will be looking to put two tough losses behind them and close out the series.
